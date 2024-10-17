DawnMedia partners with WWF-Pakistan for ‘Breathe Pakistan’ climate change initiative

DawnMedia has partnered with the World Wildlife Fund-Pakistan (WWF-Pakistan) on its climate change initiative ‘Breathe Pakistan’ for a “strategic collaboration aimed at tackling environmental challenges and promoting sustainable practices across Pakistan”.

Breathe Pakistan was launched earlier this month to mobilise citizens to incorporate environmental sustainability into their daily lives. “At DawnMedia, we believe in the power of unity — coming together for one collective purpose, even if in modest ways,” Dawn CEO Nazafreen Saigol-Lakhani had said.

A press release issued on Thursday by DawnMedia said a signing ceremony was held at the group’s headquarters in Karachi, attended by WWF-Pakistan officials Commander (retired) Ghazi Salahuddin, Sindh and Balochistan regional head, and Rabia Tahir, communications director.

“The ceremony underscored the shared commitment of both organisations to work together for climate advocacy and ecological preservation,” it said, adding that the two organisations aimed to create a ripple effect through their collaboration that would “inspire individuals, corporations and communities to take action in the fight against climate change”.

“DawnMedia has always taken an active role in promoting social and environmental causes and this partnership with WWF-Pakistan further strengthens its commitment to a sustainable future.”

The statement elaborated that the Breathe Pakistan campaign will include multiple initiatives, such as plantation drives, public awareness campaigns and collaborations with influencers and corporations to promote climate responsibility, while also raising awareness about the urgent need to address climate change.

“DawnMedia’s extensive traditional and digital platforms will play a key role in spreading the message of sustainability and environmental stewardship,” it concluded.

Pakistan has been listed among the 15 countries with the highest disaster risk, according to the World Risk Index 2024 report published last month.

A World Bank report released in December last year pointed out that eight in 10 people in Pakistan were concerned about impacts of climate change. The report, Climate Silence in Pakistan, observed that climate change has profoundly affected Pakistan, manifesting in altered weather patterns and devastating floods.

According to government estimates, the unprecedented floods of 2022 claimed 1,700 lives and affected 33 million people in the country, serving as a testament to the devastating effects of climate change.

In August, Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Romina Khurshid Alam emphasised the critical challenge that climate change poses globally, with Pakistan being one of the most affected countries.

She said Pakistan ranked among the top 10 climate-vulnerable countries, facing increasingly frequent and severe weather events, such as unprecedented floods, intense monsoon rains, devastating heat waves, rapid glacial melting and glacial lake outburst floods.

She noted that the June 2024 heatwave brought record-high temperatures, severely impacting public health and agriculture. Khan also pointed out that the intensifying floods were displacing thousands, damaging infrastructure and disrupting livelihoods, particularly in rural areas.