DawnMedia partners with Unilever Pakistan for ‘Breathe Pakistan’ climate change initiative

Dawn.com Published November 7, 2024 Updated November 7, 2024 09:36pm
Unilever Chairman Amir Paracha signing agreement with DawnMedia's Shakeel Masud.
Unilever Chairman Amir Paracha signing agreement with DawnMedia’s Shakeel Masud. — DawnMedia

DawnMedia has partnered with Unilever Pakistan as a knowledge partner on its climate change initiative ‘Breathe Pakistan’ for a “strategic collaboration aimed at tackling environmental challenges and promoting sustainable practices across Pakistan”.

Breathe Pakistan was launched in October to mobilise citizens to incorporate environmental sustainability into their daily lives.

A statement issued on Thursday by DawnMedia said, “This agreement sets the stage for impactful initiatives, combining the strengths of both organisations to achieve their collective goals and underscores the shared commitment of both organisations to work together for climate advocacy and ecological preservation.”

It said that the campaign was dedicated to raising awareness about the urgent need to address climate change by promoting sustainable practices such as tree plantations, reducing carbon emissions, and conserving natural habitats.

“The ‘Breathe Pakistan’ campaign will include a series of initiatives such as plantation drives, public awareness campaigns, and collaborations with local and corporate entities that promote climate responsibility,” the statement added.

It further said that DawnMedia’s extensive traditional and digital platforms will play a key role in spreading the message of sustainability and environmental stewardship.

Unilever Chairman Amir Paracha called the collaboration “a very heartening step” as both organisations joined hands to fight against adverse effects of climate change, be it in the form of floods or immense smog which has led to high AQI levels observed in Lahore.

“From this platform, Unilever […] will create awareness and discuss action plans on how to address these challenging issues at hand,” the statement quoted Paracha as saying.

“In days to come, the DawnMedia Breathe Pakistan platform will also lay out a concrete plan so that we can move towards implementation of a better and more enriching environment for the youth of tomorrow,” he said.

DawnMedia has always taken an active role in promoting social and environmental causes, and this partnership with Unilever Pakistan further strengthens its commitment to a sustainable future, the statement said.

Pakistan has been listed among the 15 countries with the highest disaster risk, according to the World Risk Index 2024 report published last month.

A World Bank report released in December last year pointed out that eight in 10 people in Pakistan were concerned about the impacts of climate change. The report, Climate Silence in Pakistan, observed that climate change has profoundly affected Pakistan, manifesting in altered weather patterns and devastating floods.

According to government estimates, the unprecedented floods of 2022 claimed 1,700 lives and affected 33 million people in the country, serving as a testament to the devastating effects of climate change.

