DawnMedia partners with EBM for ‘Breathe Pakistan’ climate change initiative

DawnMedia has partnered with the English Biscuit Manufacturers (EBM) on its climate change initiative ‘Breathe Pakistan’ aimed at “tackling environmental challenges and promoting sustainable” practices.

Breathe Pakistan was launched earlier this month to mobilise citizens to incorporate environmental sustainability into their daily lives.

“At DawnMedia, we believe in the power of unity — coming together for one collective purpose, even if in modest ways,” Dawn CEO Nazafreen Saigol-Lakhani had said.

“This agreement sets the stage for impactful initiatives, combining the strengths of both organisations to achieve their collective goals,” a press release issued on Saturday by DawnMedia said.

EBM Executive Director Shahzain Munir expressed how the partnership was a “natural extension of their #NourishTheWorld sustainability pillar that underscored their commitment to environmental progress — for today and generations to come”.

According to the press release, Munir highlighted how EBM’s strides towards sustainable business practices went beyond compliance. Aside from continuously reducing their own greenhouse gas emissions and freshwater use, they are “fostering industry-wide partnerships to collaborate on water conservation research and waste management for greater impact”.

The agreement underscored the “shared commitment of both organisations to work together for climate advocacy and ecological preservation”.

“The “Breathe Pakistan” campaign […] is dedicated to raising awareness about the urgent need to address climate change by promoting sustainable practices,” the press release said.

“Through this collaboration, both DawnMedia and EBM aim to create a ripple effect that will inspire individuals, corporations, and communities to take action in the fight against climate change,” it added.

It said that the DawnMedia group always took “an active role in promoting social and environmental causes”, and this partnership with EBM further strengthened its commitment to a sustainable future.

The ‘Breathe Pakistan’ campaign will include a series of initiatives such as plantation drives, public awareness campaigns, and collaborations with local and corporate entities to promote climate responsibility.

DawnMedia’s extensive traditional and digital platforms will play a key role in spreading the message of sustainability and environmental stewardship, the press release concluded.

The Breathe Pakistan campaign attempts to create a wider awareness through a cross-platform media approach. In the course of the campaign, DawnMedia will establish closer contacts with environmental activists and think tanks in an attempt to build a coherent strategy for the near future with a conference in early 2025 to address the adverse effects of climate change in Pakistan.

Pakistan has been listed among the 15 countries with the highest disaster risk, according to the [World Risk Index 2024][4] report published last month.

A World Bank report released in December last year pointed out that eight in 10 people in Pakistan were concerned about the impacts of climate change. The report, Climate Silence in Pakistan, observed that climate change has profoundly affected Pakistan, manifesting in altered weather patterns and devastating floods.

According to government estimates, the unprecedented floods of 2022 claimed 1,700 lives and affected 33 million people in the country, serving as a testament to the devastating effects of climate change.