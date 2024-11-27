Journalists injured as protesters attack National Press Club, media houses

ISLAMABAD: Several journalists were injured on Tuesday when the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf protesters attempted a forced entry into the National Press Club (NPC) and offices of media houses in Islamabad.

NPC Secretary Nayyar Ali told Dawn that a group of 50 to 60 protesters appeared outside the club and made an attempt to break through one of the gates. “They also threatened and harassed the staff of the club when they were stopped,” she said.

They also attempted to jump over the walls of the club, advanced towards the main gate and attacked the staff and female journalists, she added.

Elsewhere in the federal capital, several journalists sustained injuries while performing duties.

Nayyar Ali also said the protesters raided the office of Aik TV, Samaa TV and Geo News, taking hostage the staff of a media house.

Another journalist told Dawn that PTI supporters ransacked the Aik TV office located near the Express Chowk.

They also pelted the office with stones and broke windowpanes, he added.

Mohammad Adil, a journalist associated with the news channel was allegedly injured, the journalist added.

Another group of protestors also stormed the office of Samaa TV, however, no damage was reported.

They were quoted to have said they came in pursuit of some police officials.

Mohammad Yousaf, a cameraman with the Associated Press (AP) also sustained injuries when protesters allegedly attacked him on the Srinagar Highway near G-10. The attackers hit him on his head with an iron rod besides damaging his vehicle.

A female journalist identified as Quratul Ain was also injured in a similar attack near Express Chowk. Talking to Dawn she said that some protesters pushed her and a fellow-journalist while they performed their duties.

“Upon resistance, one of the protesters hit me with a baton with spikes.” As a result, she sustained injuries to her leg and started bleeding.

Earlier in the day, several journalists and Digital Satellite News Gathering (DSNG) vans of various media houses also came under attack at Chungi No 26 during the confrontation between the protestors and the police.

Published in Dawn, November 27th, 2024