E-Paper | November 27, 2024

Journalists injured as protesters attack National Press Club, media houses

Munawer Azeem Published November 27, 2024 Updated November 27, 2024 12:18pm
Municipal workers clean the street leading to Red Zone area next to damaged vehicles after an overnight security forces operation against the supporters of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan’s PTI in Islamabad on November 27. — AFP
Municipal workers clean the street leading to Red Zone area next to damaged vehicles after an overnight security forces operation against the supporters of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan’s PTI in Islamabad on November 27. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: Several journalists were injured on Tuesday when the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf protesters attempted a forced entry into the National Press Club (NPC) and offices of media houses in Islamabad.

NPC Secretary Nayyar Ali told Dawn that a group of 50 to 60 protesters appeared outside the club and made an attempt to break through one of the gates. “They also threatened and harassed the staff of the club when they were stopped,” she said.

They also attempted to jump over the walls of the club, advanced towards the main gate and attacked the staff and female journalists, she added.

Elsewhere in the federal capital, several journalists sustained injuries while performing duties.

Nayyar Ali also said the protesters raided the office of Aik TV, Samaa TV and Geo News, taking hostage the staff of a media house.

Another journalist told Dawn that PTI supporters ransacked the Aik TV office located near the Express Chowk.

They also pelted the office with stones and broke windowpanes, he added.

Mohammad Adil, a journalist associated with the news channel was allegedly injured, the journalist added.

Another group of protestors also stormed the office of Samaa TV, however, no damage was reported.

They were quoted to have said they came in pursuit of some police officials.

Mohammad Yousaf, a cameraman with the Associated Press (AP) also sustained injuries when protesters allegedly attacked him on the Srinagar Highway near G-10. The attackers hit him on his head with an iron rod besides damaging his vehicle.

A female journalist identified as Quratul Ain was also injured in a similar attack near Express Chowk. Talking to Dawn she said that some protesters pushed her and a fellow-journalist while they performed their duties.

“Upon resistance, one of the protesters hit me with a baton with spikes.” As a result, she sustained injuries to her leg and started bleeding.

Earlier in the day, several journalists and Digital Satellite News Gathering (DSNG) vans of various media houses also came under attack at Chungi No 26 during the confrontation between the protestors and the police.

Published in Dawn, November 27th, 2024

PTI's Final Call protest
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Islamabad march
Updated 27 Nov, 2024

Islamabad march

WITH emotions running high, chaos closes in. As these words were being written, rumours and speculation were all...
Policing the internet
27 Nov, 2024

Policing the internet

IT is chilling to witness how Pakistan — a nation that embraced the freedoms of modern democracy, and the tech ...
Correcting sports priorities
27 Nov, 2024

Correcting sports priorities

IT has been a lingering battle that has cast a shadow over sports in Pakistan: who are the national sports...
Kurram ceasefire
Updated 26 Nov, 2024

Kurram ceasefire

DESPITE efforts by the KP government to bring about a ceasefire in Kurram tribal district, the bloodletting has...
Hollow victory
26 Nov, 2024

Hollow victory

THE conclusion of COP29 in Baku has left developing nations — struggling with the mounting costs of climate...
Infrastructure schemes
26 Nov, 2024

Infrastructure schemes

THE government’s decision to finance priority PSDP schemes on a three-year rolling basis is a significant step...