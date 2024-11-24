Despite court order, PTI protest convoys depart from Peshawar, Bannu, Punjab to capital

Amid mobile and internet suspensions, heavy security and court orders calling it “unlawful”, PTI geared up for its much-touted power show in Islamabad on Sunday.

On Nov 13, Imran issued a “final call” for nationwide protests on Nov 24 (today), denouncing what he described as the stolen mandate, the unjust arrests of people and the passage of the 26th amendment, which he said has strengthened a “dictatorial regime”.

Since Imran’s arrest in August 2023 on several counts, his party has been holding protests across the country for his release and against the alleged rigging of the Feb 8 elections.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has ruled that PTI’s planned protest is unlawful and directed the federal government to take all necessary measures to maintain law and order in Islamabad without disrupting public life, particularly as the Belarusian president is scheduled to arrive over the weekend with a high-profile delegation.

According to a Dawn.com correspondent in Islamabad, mobile internet services are down across the city, while major roads, including motorways, are blocked with containers.

Rallies from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where the PTI is in power, left for Islamabad early in the morning, according to the correspondent.

MPAs and MNAs of their respective constituencies are leading their convoys and would join the rallies at Burhan near Hazara interchange, the correspondent said, citing PTI leader Shaukat Yousafzai.

However, a heavy police contingent is present on GT Road and motorway at Attock’s Hassanabdal to stop the procession from reaching Islamabad.

In a post earlier today, the Islamabad police said Rawat T Cross was closed for traffic on both sides and only one lane was open at Chowrangi No.26 for traffic heading both ways.

“However, internal roads are partially open for traffic in Islamabad which can be used in case of extreme need,” the police said, urging citizens to avoid unnecessary travel.

In a separate post, the police shared pictures of its personnel stationed at various points to “ensure the imposition of Section 144”, which prohibits gatherings.

Several convoys are en route to the capital, the party shared in multiple posts on X.

Among them are the convoys of PTI Peshawar president Irfan Saleem, KP health minister Pakhtunyar Khan’s convoy from Bannu, and a convoy led by KP minister Dr Amjad Ali.

Another post showed a convoy led by PTI South Punjab president Senator Aoun Abbas and MNA Zartaj Gul Wazir had departed for Islamabad.

A convoy led by the president of PTI’s Balochistan chapter was also on its way to Islamabad.

A post by the PTI on X called for protesters to carry signs and placards in English “in order to amplify our message globally.”

“Let our voices echo loud and clear as we stand united for justice, democracy, and a constitutional Pakistan!”

Internet tracking monitor Netblocks said WhatsApp has been restricted in Pakistan, according to a post on X at 1:07am.

“Live metrics show WhatsApp backends have been restricted in Pakistan corroborating reports of media sharing issues; the measure comes as authorities tighten security ahead of protests planned by opposition party PTI calling for the release of former PM Imran Khan,” Netblocks said.

On Saturday, the interior ministry said that WiFi and mobile internet services would be suspended only in areas with “security concerns” and remain operational as normal in the rest of the country.

Punjab in general, especially Lahore, came to a grinding halt on Saturday after the entire intercity bus operation — particularly routes leading to Islamabad and Rawalpindi — were suspended.

The security at the Lahore railway station was beefed up after a huge number of passengers thronged it in a bid to reach to their destinations.

Nacta ‘terrorism’ alert

Also on Saturday, the Nat­io­nal Counter Terrorism Authority (Nacta) issued an alert for possible terrorist attacks during the PTI’s march towards Islamabad, reliable sources told Dawn.

According to sources, the alert was issued after “technical and human” intelligence gathered by the apex counter-terrorism body revealed that terrorists were planning “major activities” in big cities of Pakistan.

Multiple sources confir­med “necessary preparat­ions” by the terrorists in Afgh­a­n­istan, who “ent­ered into Pak­istan” on the night bet­ween Nov 19 and 20. They were expected to station themselves in big cities, the sources added.

The terrorists, whom the government and the military refer to as Fitna-al-Khawarij, will possibly target the PTI’s protest “for their vested interest”, as per the sources.

Nacta has sugge­sted authorities ensure ex­t­reme vigilance and he­i­ghten security measu­res to prevent the att­ack.

Preparations in full swing to prevent protest

The government has vowed to suppress the power show with full force, deploying massive security forces, enforcing a sweeping ban on gatherings, blocking highways and motorways and launching a crackdown on leaders and workers of the opposition party.

Paramilitary soldiers stand guard at the Red Zone area blocked with shipping containers ahead of a protest rally by PTI in Islamabad on November 24. — AFP

The capital police have prepared a list of over 1,500 PTI leaders and workers in Islamabad and constituted 27 teams to arrest them so they could not participate in the protest.

The police also arrested 350 other workers of the party, including leader Nafisa Khattak as well as a nephew and brother-in-law of the party’s Islamabad chapter president Amir Mughal.

An overnight crackdown was also launched in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, where some elected councillors were among those held. Besides Muzaffarabad police arresting 26 people, houses of various leaders were also raided, including of AJK Assembly’s opposition leader Khawaja Farooq Ahmed.

The government has also put all public sector hospitals in Islamabad on high alert in order to meet any emergency situation.

Among methods to curtail the protest is the closure of various motorways and key arteries of Punjab, severing paths to Islamabad at multiple points.

The National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) announced that six key motorways would be closed for all types of traffic “due to maintenance” from Friday night, advising travellers to avoid unnecessary travel during this period.

The motorways closed to traffic are: M1 from Peshawar to Islamabad, M2 from Lahore to Islamabad, M3 from Lahore to Abdul Hakeem, M4 from Pindi Bhattian to Multan, M11 from Sialkot to Lahore, and M14 from Yarik to Hakla.

Meanwhile, local autho­ri­­ties blocked bridges over the Chenab and Jhelum rivers in Gujrat district to restrict PTI protesters’ movement towards Islam­abad. The closure caused significant inconvenience to commuters who found themselves stuck in long queues of trucks and other vehicles on both sides of the rivers. Heavy containers and trolleys were parked on both sides of the bridges.

