PTI protest: interior ministry says WiFi, mobile internet suspensions only in areas with ‘security concerns’

Ahead of the PTI’s planned power show in Islamabad tomorrow, the interior ministry said on Saturday that WiFi and mobile internet services would be suspended only in areas with “security concerns” and remain operational as normal in the rest of the country.

PTI founder and ex-premier Imran Khan last week issued a “final call” for a protest tomorrow, denouncing what he described as the stolen mandate, the unjust arrests of people, and the passage of the 26th Amendment, which he said has strengthened a “dictatorial regime”.

The government is taking a number of security measures and precautions to deal with the protest. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said on Thursday that a Belarusian delegation would be visiting over the weekend and mobile services would be suspended in Islamabad.

Today, a statement from an interior ministry spokesperson regarding internet services said: “Mobile data and WiFi service will be suspended only in areas of security concerns. Internet and mobile services will continue to operate as usual in the rest of the country.”

However, a Dawn correspondent said that mobile internet and WiFi services were not working in Islamabad’s F-11 Markaz. The correspondent said in a subsequent update that WiFi services resumed working while mobile internet did not.

Another Dawn correspondent reported that containers were placed at major roads in Islamabad with the Islamabad Expressway and Srinagar Highway blocked in the morning, adding that roads connecting the capital with nearby Rawalpindi were also blocked.

Final call means final call, only Khan can review it: Barrister Gohar

Meanwhile, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said while speaking only Geo News show ‘Naya Pakistan’ that a “final call” meant a final call and only Imran could review the decision.

“Khan sahib is Khan sahib. He is the boss. He doesn’t recommend. He orders, we follow.”

He said Imran had given the call for the protest, he had given the instructions and thus it was his decision to review it.

Gohar said the PTI’s political committee discussed everything as per Imran’s instructions and it was not its option to review something that the PTI founder ordered and give a contrary direction.

Regarding his earlier talks with Naqvi and media coverage of the development, Gohar said they only made contact once and no commitment was made of when the PTI chairman would inform the interior minister about his final response.

Regarding possible consequences of contravention of the Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) Thursday order, which had ruled the planned protest as unlawful, Gohar said the PTI was not heard in the case and said it was not the court’s final order but still a pending matter.

He said earlier today that “party consultation” would decide whether the PTI would go ahead with its planned protest tomorrow after Naqvi contacted him over the matter.

According to Radio Pakistan, the interior minister contacted the PTI MNA in light of the IHC order.

Following a “detailed discussion about the current situation”, Gohar said he would inform Naqvi about the PTI’s final response regarding the protest “after party consultation”, Radio Pakistan reported.

The interior minister told Gohar about the IHC’s order, stating: “We are bound by the high court’s order and cannot permit any procession, sit-in or rally.”

Naqvi also briefed the PTI leader about the engagements of an 80-member high-level delegation led by Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko from November 24 to 27, the report said.

He said the Belarusian president will arrive in Pakistan on Monday and the delegation will remain in Islamabad until Wednesday.

A subsequent statement by the interior ministry said the two only had contact once and Gohar’s final reply was awaited after their talk.

“There are no negotiations with PTI and no committee is being formed,” the ministry said.

Hearing a petition filed by Islamabad’s traders, who were concerned about the potential disruption to their businesses, IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq had directed the government to take all necessary measures to maintain law and order in Islamabad, particularly as the Belarusian president is scheduled to arrive over the weekend.

The court had also directed the Ministry of Interior to form a committee, preferably led by Naqvi, to engage with PTI leadership for an amicable resolution.

However, till yesterday, PTI leaders remained adamant about proceeding ahead with the power show, despite the IHC order and a ban on public gatherings in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Punjab.

Imran’s wife Bushra Bibi, relaying the jail ex-premier’s message, asserted just hours after the IHC order: “The protest date could only be changed on the condition that Imran Khan is released from prison and he gives a course of action to the public.”

She asked the public not to believe reports of a change in protest date and to come out of their homes on Sunday to join the protest.

PTI leaders also seemed to differ over the status of negotiations, if any, with the government.

While PTI maverick Sher Afzal Marwat, speaking to DawnNewsTV, denied that negotiations were taking place, senior party leader Raoof Hasan told Geo News that talks were taking place “at a level higher than Naqvi sahib” and “with those who matter”.

Govt ministers warn PTI against protest

Meanwhile, in multiple press conferences throughout the day, government ministers warned the PTI against proceeding with its protest.

Information Minister Attaullah Tarar declared that strict action would be taken against anyone participating in the protest, warning of arrests and legal consequences.

According to Radio Pakistan, Tarar said there was “no engagement with the PTI at any level”, clarifying that contact was made with Gohar “only once in compliance” with the IHC order.

He criticised the PTI for giving a protest call whenever a country wanted to invest in Pakistan, saying Belarus would collaborate with Pakistan for local manufacturing of tractors.

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari highlighted that the IHC has “clearly ordered regarding protests to any political party”.

“If they knew how to do politics this would not be [a] problem. I wish Gandapur would go to Parachinar, [a] jirga could have been held,” she said, addressing a press conference in Lahore.

Nacta warns of TTP targeting PTI rally

Meanwhile, it emerged today that the National Counter Terrorism Authority (Nacta) has issued a threat alert to authorities warning of a potential terrorist attack “in the big cities of Pakistan” by Fitna al Khawarij — the term used by authorities to refer to the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan terrorist group.

In July, the government, through an official notification, designated the banned TTP as Fitna al Khawarij, while mandating all institutions to use the term khariji (outcast) when referring to the perpetrators of terrorist attacks in Pakistan.

According to a Nacta threat alert dated November 21, seen by Dawn.com, the TTP is “planning to conduct major terrorist activities in big cities of Pakistan”. The alert warned that terrorist groups crossed over the Afghan border between Tuesday and Wednesday and were expected to position themselves in urban areas.

“Multiple sources have confirmed necessary preparations by Ks (Khawarij) in Afg (Afghanistan).

“Sources have confirmed that Fak (Fitna-al-Khawarij) elements are planning to conduct such activities in public/ political gatherings; most likely upcoming PTI protest/march as opportunity to exploit for their vested interest,” the alert reads.

Nacta advised that authorities maintain “extreme vigilance and heightened security measures are suggested to avoid any untoward incident”.

Heightened security

Ahead of the PTI’s protest, public gatherings have been banned across Punjab till Monday, in Rawalpindi till Tuesday, and in Islamabad for two more months.

The Islamabad police have devised a comprehensive security plan to counter the PTI protest, which includes blocking roads and key points with containers, deploying personnel, strike and arrest teams, and utilising digital surveillance.

According to capital police officials, the security plan involves the deployment of 6,325 capital police officers alongside 21,500 personnel from other forces.

Around 1,200 containers will be used to block entry points and roads in the capital. Fifteen key points in Islamabad, including Kati Pahari, Nicholson Monument, Paswal, Fatehjang Road, Margalla Avenue, Faizabad and Barakahu, will be blocked with containers.

The Rawalpindi administration has also deployed over 6,000 anti-riot police, assisted by Rangers, while the city will be sealed off at 70 points with containers and barriers.

Additional reporting by Umar Bacha.