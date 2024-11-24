E-Paper | November 24, 2024

Nacta issues terror alert for PTI protest

Munawer Azeem Published November 24, 2024 Updated November 24, 2024 08:16am

ISLAMABAD: The Nat­io­nal Counter Terrorism Authority (Nacta) issued an alert for possible terrorist attacks during the PTI’s march towards Islamabad, reliable sources told Dawn.

PTI is set to kick off its protests today (Sunday), for which extra security personnel have already been deployed in Islam­abad, Rawalpindi and several districts of Punjab.

According to sources, the alert was issued after “technical and human” intelligence gathered by the apex counter-terrorism body revealed that terrorists were planning “major activities” in big cities of Pakistan.

Multiple sources confir­med “necessary preparat­ions” by the terrorists in Afgh­a­n­istan, who “ent­ered into Pak­istan” on the night bet­ween Nov 19 and 20. They were expected to station themselves in big cities, the sources added.

The terrorists, whom the government and the military refer to as Fitna-al-Khawarij, will possibly target the PTI’s protest “for their vested interest”, as per the sources.

The Nacta has sugge­sted authorities ensure ex­t­reme vigilance and he­i­ghten security measu­res to prevent the att­ack.

