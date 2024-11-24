Nacta issues terror alert for PTI protest

ISLAMABAD: The National Counter Terrorism Authority (Nacta) issued an alert for possible terrorist attacks during the PTI’s march towards Islamabad, reliable sources told Dawn.
PTI is set to kick off its protests today (Sunday), for which extra security personnel have already been deployed in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and several districts of Punjab.
According to sources, the alert was issued after “technical and human” intelligence gathered by the apex counter-terrorism body revealed that terrorists were planning “major activities” in big cities of Pakistan.
Multiple sources confirmed “necessary preparations” by the terrorists in Afghanistan, who “entered into Pakistan” on the night between Nov 19 and 20. They were expected to station themselves in big cities, the sources added.
The terrorists, whom the government and the military refer to as Fitna-al-Khawarij, will possibly target the PTI’s protest “for their vested interest”, as per the sources.
The Nacta has suggested authorities ensure extreme vigilance and heighten security measures to prevent the attack.
Published in Dawn, November 24th, 2024
