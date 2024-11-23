E-Paper | November 23, 2024

Curfew imposed as forces move into Waziristan to contain militancy

Adam Khan Wazir Published November 23, 2024 Updated November 23, 2024 11:14am

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN: Curfew has been imposed in Shakai valley of Lower South Waziristan and Ladha tehsil of Upper South Waziristan from Saturday (today) for an indefinite period due to movement of security forces to overcome the growing incidents of militancy.

According to a notification issued from the office of Lower South Waziristan deputy commissioner Nasir Khan on Friday, the decision was taken due to unstable security situation prevailing in the region for the last several days.

He appealed to the people of Shakai for cooperation at this critical time, advising residents to stay indoors.

The security situation in the area has been tense for last several days with reports of targeted killing and terrorist activities in North Waziristan and both the Lower and Upper South Waziristan districts, the notification said.

The security forces are working to restore peace and stability in the area and curfew is imperative to ensure public safety, he said, adding the curfew would be lifted once the security situation improved.

It is worth mentioning here that militants attacked vehicles of Frontier Corps at Sara Pul Road in Shakai tehsil on Thursday.

The security forces retaliated by using mortars and artillery, forcing militants to flee the scene.

Similarly, a notification issued by Upper South Waziristan deputy commissioner Saleem Jan said that Ladha tehsil would be under complete lockdown due to the movement of security forces in the area.

“The curfew will be strictly enforced with a complete shutdown of all traffic, and residents are advised to stay indoors and not venture out of their homes. The security forces are working to ensure public safety, and the cooperation of the residents is greatly appreciated,” the notification said.

Published in Dawn, November 23rd, 2024

