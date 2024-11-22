2 TikTokers held, police officials suspended in Mansehra over lockup video

MANSEHRA: The police arrested two TikTokers, suspended three policemen and issued a show cause notice to the Lassan Nawab station house officer after a video recorded inside the lockup went viral on social media on Thursday.

The action came on the orders of district police officer Shafiullah Khan Gandapur.

The video showed TikToker Hassan Arshad dance to a Hindko song inside the lockup, declaring the act his “extraordinary bravery.”

The DPO ordered the immediate arrest of Hassan Arshad and his colleague, Mohammad Arshad, both residents of Lassan Nawab area.

They were detained by the police thereafter.

Mansehra DPO issues show cause notice to SHO

The DPO also suspended policemen Mohammad Noman, Mohammad Mukhtar and Mohammad Shahzad over their “failure to prevent the incident inside the lockup” and ordered them to report to the police lines.

He also issued a show cause notice to SHO Mohammad Anwar and ordered an inquiry against him.

“Two suspects misused the lockup to record and circulate a video on social media. You are liable to face an inquiry and possible strict punishment under Police Rules, 1975,” read the notice.

It added that the SHO could face strict punishment under rules.

The DPO directed the SHO to provide a written explanation for the incident, which, he said, demonstrated poor performance and amounted to gross misconduct.

“You must explain how such an incident, which is a cognisable offence, is allowed to occur inside the police lockup,” the notice read.

WINTER CONTINGENCY PLAN: The district administration on Thursday directed government departments to prepare themselves for handling any emergency caused by snowfall and rains in Kaghan Valley and other parts of the district.

“Rescue 1122 and other departments will remain on alert to respond to any mishap caused by snowfall or rain in any part of the district,” additional deputy commissioner Hajra Samee told a meeting in her office here.

The participants presented proposals for the Winter Contingency Plan.

“The Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad Road is closed to traffic beyond Naran in Kaghan Valley as the inclement weather can cause fatal accidents,” Ms Samee said.

She said link roads in the hilly parts should be cleared to traffic immediately after snowfall.

District emergency officer Rescue 1122 Ibrar Ali said the emergency service was fully prepared to promptly respond to any emergency anywhere in the district through stations located in different areas.

He said Rescue 1122 was also providing assistance in fire incidents and other emergencies.

Meanwhile, newly-elected chairperson of the Free and Fair Election Network (Fafen) Mukhtar Javed on Thursday said the true essence of democracy lied in the preservation of human rights.

“Democracy means safeguarding human rights. The proactive role played by the Free and Fair Election Network has earned recognition both within the country and abroad,” he told reporters here.

Mr Javed, a native of the Jarad area of Kaghan Valley was recently elected as the chairperson of Fafen through an electoral process earlier this week.

Published in Dawn, November 22th, 2024