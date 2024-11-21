E-Paper | November 21, 2024

Ferocious cyclone pounds northwest US, leaves 600,000 without power

Reuters Published November 21, 2024 Updated November 21, 2024 09:08am
Seattle: A drone view shows fallen trees after a powerful storm hit north-west US and western Canada, causing power outages and disrupting road travel.—Reuters
Seattle: A drone view shows fallen trees after a powerful storm hit north-west US and western Canada, causing power outages and disrupting road travel.—Reuters

SEATTLE: A powerful storm was clobbering Washington state on Wednesday, knocking out power to hundreds of thousands while wreaking havoc on road travel and causing at least one death and two injuries.

A woman was killed on Tuesday when a tree fell on a homeless encampment in Lynnwood, just north of Seattle, local fire department officials said on social media. Two people were also injured when a tree fell on their trailer in Maple Valley, southeast of Seattle.

Schools across western Washington cancelled classes or postponed the start of school on Wednesday.

The storm with hurricane force winds of 50 miles per hour and gusts around 70mph felled trees and power lines overnight. It knocked out electricity to more than 600,000 homes and businesses in Washington, Southwest Oregon and Northern California, according to the Poweroutage.us.

“The storm is just beginning,” said Rich Otto, a meteorologist with the NWS Weather Prediction Centre in College Park, Maryland. “We haven’t gotten a ton of rain yet, just 2-3 inches over Southwest Oregon and Northern California,” Otto said.

But the storm, called a “bomb cyclone” which happens when the storm rapidly intensifies, is going to stall over Northern California in the next few days, he said. “The biggest surge is Thursday. We’re looking at 10-15 inches of rain by Friday, some places, 20-inches,” Otto said, with the main concerns for southwest Oregon and Northern California.

A bomb cyclone rapidly intensifies in 24 hours or less when a cold air mass from the polar region collides with warm tropical air in a process that meteorologists call bombogenesis.

The weather service has issued a plethora of warnings and watches across the Pacific Northwest for high winds, flood watches and warnings, and including blizzard warnings from Northern Washington to the Sierra Nevada Range.

According to the state’s department of transportation, the storm was making road travel treacherous. Downed trees and weather conditions were slowing traffic across the state, as the department warned motorists to be cautious while on the roadways.

Published in Dawn, November 21st, 2024

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Military option
Updated 21 Nov, 2024

Military option

While restoring peace is essential, addressing Balochistan’s socioeconomic deprivation is equally important.
HIV/AIDS disaster
21 Nov, 2024

HIV/AIDS disaster

A TORTUROUS sense of déjà vu is attached to the latest health fiasco at Multan’s Nishtar Hospital. The largest...
Dubious pardon
21 Nov, 2024

Dubious pardon

IT is disturbing how a crime as grave as custodial death has culminated in an out-of-court ‘settlement’. The...
Islamabad protest
Updated 20 Nov, 2024

Islamabad protest

As Nov 24 draws nearer, both the PTI and the Islamabad administration must remain wary and keep within the limits of reason and the law.
PIA uncertainty
20 Nov, 2024

PIA uncertainty

THE failed attempt to privatise the national flag carrier late last month has led to a fierce debate around the...
T20 disappointment
20 Nov, 2024

T20 disappointment

AFTER experiencing the historic high of the One-day International series triumph against Australia, Pakistan came...