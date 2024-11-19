PTI marchers will ‘stay in capital until Imran’s release’

ISLAMABAD / LAHORE: Days before its ‘decisive’ power show in Islamabad, the PTI on Monday ann­o­unced that it would not call off the sit-in until its “stolen” mandate is retur­ned, the Constitution restored and party founder Imran Khan set free.

At a press conference, Opposition Lea­der in Punjab Assembly Malik Ahmad Khan Bhachar warned the pro­vincial government to exercise res­traint and let PTI workers march on the federal capital in a peaceful manner.

Separately, PTI Central Informa­tion Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram in a statement said that a ‘day of deliverance’ would be observed on Nov 24, as a tsunami of people was all set to sweep away the “imposed” rulers.

He said protesters would not leave Islamabad until their demands were accepted. Commenting on a British court’s decision declaring Hasan Nawaz bankrupt in a tax case, he alle­ged that the Sharif family was a consistent source of shame for Pakistan.

Punjab Assembly opposition leader claims govt raiding party workers and leaders’ homes

He said PTI had finalised preparations for the Nov 24 protest aimed at reclaiming the party’s “stolen” mandate, securing the release Imran Khan along with party’s other detained leaders and workers, and restoring the constitution to its pre-26th amendment status.

Mr Akram cautioned the government against using strong-arm tactics to thwart the PTI’s march, emphasising that peaceful assembly is an inalienable right enshrined in the constitution and no authority could deny it.

He accused the Punjab government of picking up PTI leaders and workers, adding that rulers will not be able to stop people from marching on the federal capital.

Condemning the measures aimed suppressing the movement, he said such steps would inevitably backfire as the oppressive tactics would only fuel discord and hatred in society, rather than achieving the intended goals of the government.

Mr Akram claimed that people were eagerly awaiting Nov 24 to commemorate the ‘day of deliverance’ and secure Mr Khan’s release.

Commenting on the British court’s decision, the PTI leader said the Sharifs could get a clean chit in graft cases in Pakistan because they had allegedly got handpicked people posted to key positions. However, he added, they cannot evade accountability in the UK.

He called on people to reach Islamabad on Nov 24 to bid farewell to the “Form-47” government for good.

Bhachar’s warning

The opposition leader in the Punjab assembly said, “The PTI has no plans to clash, but in case of fascism unleashed by the police, the public may retaliate and pelt stones.”

He assured that people could not carry weapons in peaceful demonstrations.

Mr Bhachar claimed that PTI would give a “big surprise” on Nov 24.

He alleged that Punjab police had already started raiding the houses of party legislators, leaders, office-bearers and workers and misbehaving with their families besides ransacking their household items.

He urged the party leaders, workers and supporters to come “prepared” as the protest might turn into a days-long sit-in.

The opposition leader did not give answers to some questions, saying, “These are policy decisions and cannot be disclosed beforehand.”

In reply to a question, he said the government’s May 9 narrative propaganda was buried by people on Feb 8. “The PTI is continuously demanding the formation of a judicial commission to probe the May 9 incidents,” he pointed out.

Asked about the role of PTI Punjab president Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, Mr Bhachar said the party was taking instructions from him.

The opposition leader chided Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and Environment Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb for going abroad while leaving the people of Punjab under heavy smog. He sought details of Rs10 billion allocated for smog mitigation.

Mr Bhachar lamented that the ruling PML-N had bulldozed the agriculture tax law imposing Rs90,000 fixed tax on all farmers having three acres of agricultural land, adding that they did not earn so much to pay such tax. “The government should impose heavy taxes on big landlords who also have factories to earn a lot of wealth,” he said.

Published in Dawn, November 19th, 2024