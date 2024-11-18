E-Paper | November 18, 2024

UK court declares Hasan Nawaz ‘bankrupt’

Our Correspondent Published November 18, 2024 Updated November 18, 2024 08:07am

LONDON: Hasan Nawaz Sharif, the son of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, was declared bankrupt by the High Court of Justice in London after he failed to clear tax liabilities he owed to the UK government, sources confirmed to Dawn.

The details of the bankruptcy, which emerged on Sunday, were officially published in the UK Gazette, the public record for insolvency cases.

According to the Gazette, Hasan Nawaz, who resides at Flat 17, Avenfield House, 118 Park Lane, and serves as a company director, was declared bankrupt under case number 694 of 2023.

The petition was filed on Aug 25, 2023, and the bankruptcy order was issued on April 29, 2024, after a case brought forward by Her Majesty’s Rev­e­nue and Customs (HMRC). The petition cited unpaid debts and liabilities as the basis for the action.

The case was reportedly handled by HMRC’s frequent petitioner contracts management team, represented in court by the legal firm Kaur Maxwell.

Under UK law, a bankruptcy order restricts an individual from acting as a company director or managing businesses without court approval until the individual is discharged from bankruptcy.

Despite this restriction, Hasan Nawaz is currently listed as a director in several UK-based companies.

Reports suggested that his bankruptcy stems from his failure to settle outstanding liabilities with UK’s tax authority.

The official record of the bankruptcy is available in the London Gazette, confirming the issuance of the order and its legal implications.

Published in Dawn, November 18th, 2024

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

When medicine fails
Updated 18 Nov, 2024

When medicine fails

Between now and 2050, medical experts expect antibiotic resistance to kill 40m people worldwide.
Nawaz on India
Updated 18 Nov, 2024

Nawaz on India

Nawaz Sharif’s hopes of better ties with India can only be realised when New Delhi responds to Pakistan positively.
State of abuse
18 Nov, 2024

State of abuse

DESPITE censure from the rulers and society, and measures such as helplines and edicts to protect the young from all...
Football elections
17 Nov, 2024

Football elections

PAKISTAN football enters the most crucial juncture of its ‘normalisation’ era next week, when an Extraordinary...
IMF’s concern
17 Nov, 2024

IMF’s concern

ON Friday, the IMF team wrapped up its weeklong unscheduled talks on the Fund’s ongoing $7bn programme with the...
‘Un-Islamic’ VPNs
Updated 17 Nov, 2024

‘Un-Islamic’ VPNs

If curbing pornography is really the country’s foremost concern while it stumbles from one crisis to the next, there must be better ways to do so.