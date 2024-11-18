E-Paper | November 18, 2024

Section 144 imposed in Islamabad for 2 months as PTI gears up for Nov 24 power show

Shakeel Qarar Published November 18, 2024 Updated November 18, 2024 09:35pm

The Islamabad administration imposed Section 144 in the capital territory for two months on Monday, less than a week before the PTI’s highly anticipated November 24 power show.

Section 144 is a legal provision that empowers district administrations to prohibit an assembly of four or more people in an area for a limited period. Last week, several top PTI leaders were taken into custody from outside the Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi for violating Section 144 but were released shortly afterwards after being issued a warning, police had said.

Meanwhile, PTI founder and former prime minister Imran Khan issued a “final call” for nationwide protests on November 24, denouncing what he described as the stolen mandate, the unjust arrests of people and the passage of the 26th amendment, which he said strengthened a “dictatorial regime”.

He called the protests a litmus test for the PTI and appealed for the active participation of the country’s legal community, civil society and overseas supporters.

According to a series of notifications issued by the office of Islamabad District Magistrate Usman Ashraf today, copies of which are available with Dawn.com, Section 144 has been implemented due to “certain segments of society” planning “unlawful assemblies … which can disrupt public peace and tranquillity”.

Public gatherings of five or more people have been banned in the capital, as gatherings such as the rally might “threaten public peace and tranquillity, cause public annoyance or injury, endanger human life and safety, pose a threat to public property, and … lead to a riot or an affray including sectarian riot within the revenue/territorial limits of district Islamabad”.

Moreover, according to the notifications, using sound systems to play “all kinds of objectionable/sectarian related speeches and sermons” has also been prohibited under the order. Similarly, the use of loudspeakers to antagonise “political/social groups/religious sects” has also been prohibited.

The district magistrate also banned firecrackers, the display of firearms by anyone other than law enforcement and security agencies, as well as the distribution of hand-bills, pamphlets and affixing of posters under Section 144.

In response to the notifications, PTI leader Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra said the ban on protests was “malafide and illegal” if it was imposed every time Imran called for a “peaceful protest”.

Meanwhile, PTI Sindh President Haleem Adil Sheikh visited seven districts and met with lawyers from the Karachi Bar Association, inviting them to participate in the march, according to a press release issued by PTI’s Sindh media cell.

“The Karachi Bar Association has always played a pivotal role in defending the judiciary and upholding the law, especially in opposing the 26th constitutional amendment,” Sheikh stated.

He further criticised the government, alleging it of undermining judicial authority through the 26th constitutional amendment.

“If the judiciary cannot deliver justice, the country risks descending into a state of anarchy,” he warned.

Additional reporting by Imtiaz Ali.

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

When medicine fails
Updated 18 Nov, 2024

When medicine fails

Between now and 2050, medical experts expect antibiotic resistance to kill 40m people worldwide.
Nawaz on India
Updated 18 Nov, 2024

Nawaz on India

Nawaz Sharif’s hopes of better ties with India can only be realised when New Delhi responds to Pakistan positively.
State of abuse
18 Nov, 2024

State of abuse

The state must accept that crimes against children have become endemic in the country.
Football elections
17 Nov, 2024

Football elections

PAKISTAN football enters the most crucial juncture of its ‘normalisation’ era next week, when an Extraordinary...
IMF’s concern
17 Nov, 2024

IMF’s concern

ON Friday, the IMF team wrapped up its weeklong unscheduled talks on the Fund’s ongoing $7bn programme with the...
‘Un-Islamic’ VPNs
Updated 17 Nov, 2024

‘Un-Islamic’ VPNs

If curbing pornography is really the country’s foremost concern while it stumbles from one crisis to the next, there must be better ways to do so.