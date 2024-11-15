Khawaja Asif reports threats, harassment to London police

KHAWAJA Asif meets police officials, on Thursday.—Pak High Commission

LONDON: Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif has repor­ted to police that he faced threats of violence, harassment and verbal abuse while travelling on a train in London.

According to a statement issued by the Pakistan High Commission in London, the incident took place on Nov 11 at around 3:30pm on the Elizabeth Line as the minister was en route to Reading with a family member during a private visit.

According to Mr Asif, a family group of three to four individuals harassed him, recorded videos without his consent, used offensive language and threatened him with a knife.

The High Commission confirmed that the defence minister had reported the incident to local police who have referred the case to the London Transport Police for investigation.

Mr Asif shared detailed accounts of the harassment and threats with the police, noting that he did not recognise any of the individuals involved. London Transport Police are currently reviewing CCTV footage to identify those responsible for the incident, the statement said.

The defence minister expressed concern over this incident, describing it as not only distressing for him but also “a matter of shame and sorrow for the 1.7 million British Pakistanis residing in the UK”. He emphasised that such alarming incidents must be condemned and swiftly addressed by the local authorities.

Published in Dawn, November 15th, 2024