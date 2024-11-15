E-Paper | November 15, 2024

Khawaja Asif reports threats, harassment to London police

Atika Rehman Published November 15, 2024 Updated November 15, 2024 11:13am

KHAWAJA Asif meets police officials, on Thursday.—Pak High Commission
KHAWAJA Asif meets police officials, on Thursday.—Pak High Commission

LONDON: Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif has repor­ted to police that he faced threats of violence, harassment and verbal abuse while travelling on a train in London.

According to a statement issued by the Pakistan High Commission in London, the incident took place on Nov 11 at around 3:30pm on the Elizabeth Line as the minister was en route to Reading with a family member during a private visit.

According to Mr Asif, a family group of three to four individuals harassed him, recorded videos without his consent, used offensive language and threatened him with a knife.

The High Commission confirmed that the defence minister had reported the incident to local police who have referred the case to the London Transport Police for investigation.

Mr Asif shared detailed accounts of the harassment and threats with the police, noting that he did not recognise any of the individuals involved. London Transport Police are currently reviewing CCTV footage to identify those responsible for the incident, the statement said.

The defence minister expressed concern over this incident, describing it as not only distressing for him but also “a matter of shame and sorrow for the 1.7 million British Pakistanis residing in the UK”. He emphasised that such alarming incidents must be condemned and swiftly addressed by the local authorities.

Published in Dawn, November 15th, 2024

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Last call
Updated 15 Nov, 2024

Last call

PTI should hardly be turning its "final" protest into a "do or die" occasion.
Mini budget talk
15 Nov, 2024

Mini budget talk

NO matter how much Pakistan’s finance managers try to downplay the prospect of a ‘mini budget’ to pull off a...
Diabetes challenge
15 Nov, 2024

Diabetes challenge

AMONGST the many public health challenges confronting Pakistan, diabetes arguably does not get the attention it...
China security ties
Updated 14 Nov, 2024

China security ties

If China's security concerns aren't addressed satisfactorily, it may affect bilateral ties. CT cooperation should be pursued instead of having foreign forces here.
Steep price
14 Nov, 2024

Steep price

THE Hindu Kush-Himalayan region is in big trouble. A new study unveiled at the ongoing COP29 reveals that if high...
A high-cost plan
14 Nov, 2024

A high-cost plan

THE government has approved an expensive plan for FBR in the hope of tackling its deep-seated inefficiencies. The...