Pakistani pilgrims arrested for sloganeering at Masjid-i-Nabwi: Saudi embassy

Naveed Siddiqui | Dawn.comPublished April 29, 2022 - Updated April 29, 2022 05:15pm
Pakistani pilgrims chanted slogans against PM Shehbaz and his minister at the Masjid-i-Nabwi yesterday. —DawnNewsTV
Some Pakistani pilgrims who hounded and chanted slogans against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his delegation at the Masjid-i-Nabwi in Madina have been arrested by Saudi authorities, the media director of the Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Islamabad confirmed on Friday.

The official said that the protesters have been taken into custody for "violating the regulations" and "disrespecting" the sanctity of the holy mosque.

PM Shehbaz is in Saudi Arabia on a three-day visit, along with a delegation including Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Miftah Ismail, Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Khawaja Asif, Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Mohsin Dawar and Maulana Tahir Ashrafi, among others.

After arriving in Madina yesterday, they headed to the Prophet's Mosque to offer prayers.

However, unfortunate scenes were witnessed at the holy mosque when the premier and his entourage arrived there.

According to videos circulating on social media, Pakistani pilgrims at the mosque started chanting slogans of "chor" (thieves) as soon as they saw the prime minister.

In another video, the pilgrims could be seen heckling and chanting abusive slogans against federal ministers Marriyum Aurangzeb and Shahzain Bugti, as the pair are escorted by Saudi guards. A pilgrim was also seen pulling Bugti's hair from behind.

Later, in a video message in response to the chants, Aurangzeb had said that the act was perpetrated by a "select group", while most Pakistanis respected the sanctity of the holy mosque. "I don’t want to name the person responsible for this incident because I don’t want to use this holy land for political purposes."

She also said she had prayed for guidance for such people. "However, it will take time for us to fix the ways in which these people have damaged our society and we can only do that through a positive attitude," the minister had added.

The incident was strongly condemned by politicians, religious scholars and citizens in Pakistan. Some blamed Pakistan Tehreen-i-Insaf supporters for it.

'Will request Saudi authorities for action'

Meanwhile, at a press conference earlier today, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said his ministry would request the Saudi Arabia government to take "appropriate action" against the Pakistani pilgrims.

"My ministry will make a humble request to the Saudi government to take appropriate action on this matter. We are going to convey the pain the nation felt at these incidents in Masjid-i-Nabwi," he said.

The Saudi authorities, Sanaullah said, would be requested to identify those involved in the incidents through CCTV footage so they could be sent back to Pakistan, adding that they were "not worthy of living on that sacred land".

He warned the nation had been troubled and pained which could lead to intensified religious feelings. "There can be unrest in the country which is why we have asked the law ministry whether we can register a case here and proceed against these people."

The minister also advised those instigating such incidents to stay within limits, cautioning, "If you create this kind of environment, you will have to face it too.

"You have tested our courage for four years and you should compete in accordance with the Constitution, the law and democratic norms. Whatever objection you have, make it known but don't cross these limits," he added.

Comments (51)
Jigen.m19
Apr 29, 2022 04:54pm
You can’t suppress the anger of the people for too long. Where ever in the world these corrupt Sharifs and Bhuttos go, they will be heckled. Time for accountability
Reply Recommend 0
Constantine
Apr 29, 2022 04:54pm
Pakistanis have a knack for breaking laws in foreign countries, being insubordinate and churlish.
Reply Recommend 0
AAA
Apr 29, 2022 04:55pm
Good, as these goons of PTI got no respect for religion or person or place.
Reply Recommend 0
joker
Apr 29, 2022 04:55pm
Pak somehow manages to get in the news always for wrong reasons
Reply Recommend 0
Faisal
Apr 29, 2022 04:56pm
These culprits must be punished severely so that no one dares to even think such act in Masjid e Nabawi.
Reply Recommend 0
Ehsan. S
Apr 29, 2022 04:56pm
a good lesson to the thugs and shame on the gang of thugs who want to make Pakistan a Ghundistan but the patriotic Pakistanis will never let them do that
Reply Recommend 0
Ray
Apr 29, 2022 04:56pm
Better to arrest the chors
Reply Recommend 0
CarelessWhispers
Apr 29, 2022 04:56pm
Serves them right they need to be punished, for violating the sanctity of Place.......
Reply Recommend 0
Constantine
Apr 29, 2022 04:56pm
“ A pilgrim was also seen pulling Bugti's hair from behind.”- typical overseas Pakistani behavior.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Apr 29, 2022 04:58pm
Our leaders/elite suck the marrow from our bones. They flaunt their theft in front of our eyes and they expect us to love them? PPP acolytes live in Dubai, are openly corrupt. They even get caught with suitcases of money at airports. However I agree that no matter how much we hate our leaders we shouldn't sully the holy cities/mosques with our own grievances.
Reply Recommend 0
hamid
Apr 29, 2022 04:59pm
PTI supporters and workers are brainless and after ouster of IK their anger has no limit. Saudis will handle these goons with proper treatment.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali(USA)
Apr 29, 2022 04:59pm
Playing politics at a holy place like Masjid-I-Nabvi is really unacceptable.The Saudi Government did the right thing by arresting PTI supporters
Reply Recommend 0
Shehanshah
Apr 29, 2022 04:59pm
Don't wash your dirty linen in public.
Reply Recommend 0
Sajjadx
Apr 29, 2022 04:59pm
The people who planned this, sahibzada jahangir and shaikh rasheed, should also be arrested and banned for life from Saudi
Reply Recommend 0
Saleem
Apr 29, 2022 05:00pm
Imran Khan should stay calm and give time Shahbaz to recover economy what IK has destroyed with his incompetence.
Reply Recommend 0
FN
Apr 29, 2022 05:02pm
It is good news that Saudi authorities have taken some action. Public in Pakistan is very upset with disrespectful action by PTI. Action should also be taken against PTI leadership who encouraged this act at holy Mosque.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Apr 29, 2022 05:03pm
PTI is a disgusting bunch. Nothing is sacred to them except their cult leader. They exploit religion for their use and then disrespect it. Abuse institutions and then criticize them for not working in their favor. Take advance of the constitution to extent their power but then dismiss it as stack of papers when it suits them. Plain disgusting.
Reply Recommend 0
Talkeeter
Apr 29, 2022 05:03pm
Good job. Now find out who paid them
Reply Recommend 0
Zuk
Apr 29, 2022 05:03pm
One PM arranged release of thousands of Pakistanis from Saudi jails and another is responsible for putting Pakistanis in jails in Saudi Arabia. "Naseeb apne apne."
Reply Recommend 0
Pindite uk
Apr 29, 2022 05:04pm
Put them in prisons
Reply Recommend 0
Modi
Apr 29, 2022 05:04pm
It was spontaneous reaction of the people outside the mosque, in pathway. Saudis should not arrest anyone, instead stop shebaz from coming.
Reply Recommend 0
Pindite uk
Apr 29, 2022 05:04pm
Scandalous behaviour
Reply Recommend 0
Pindite uk
Apr 29, 2022 05:05pm
Hooligans
Reply Recommend 0
Pindite uk
Apr 29, 2022 05:05pm
Degenerates
Reply Recommend 0
Ashraf P
Apr 29, 2022 05:06pm
Pakistanis should not think that they can do such things in SA.
Reply Recommend 0
Dawn
Apr 29, 2022 05:07pm
I consider their arrest unfair. They should have arrested the politicians entourage-Shabaz and co.
Reply Recommend 0
SJ
Apr 29, 2022 05:07pm
Well done! Such hooliganism at a sacred place must not be tolerated.
Reply Recommend 0
Harry
Apr 29, 2022 05:08pm
Legacy Imran Khan has created. Hope they start respecting the local laws and get some good fine
Reply Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Apr 29, 2022 05:08pm
Doing of PTI, really, these are ordinary Citizens airing their grievances against a corrupt officials doing Umra at public expense. You cant silence everyone. Instead of being shamed of their actions, they blame PTI.
Reply Recommend 0
S
Apr 29, 2022 05:09pm
PTI fans or profanes ?
Reply Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Apr 29, 2022 05:10pm
Did PTI bus these people there, did PTI pay them like MLN do, no they are ordinary hard working citizens doing Umra at their own expense whilst the corrupt officials perform Umra at public expense, shame on them.
Reply Recommend 0
Bazinga
Apr 29, 2022 05:10pm
Where is the apology from Imran Khan? his goons have defiled the holy place
Reply Recommend 0
Asif
Apr 29, 2022 05:10pm
Recklessness of Pakistani people is already famous and now they will see the Saudi Justice System
Reply Recommend 0
Yawar
Apr 29, 2022 05:11pm
I have supported IK and will continue to support him because there is no person better than him to lead us out of our shackles of slavery. But this type of behavior, in another country, and that too in close proximity to one of our holiest locations by seemingly PTI supporters is utterly shameful.
Reply Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Apr 29, 2022 05:11pm
@SJ, and also thieves shouldn't be allowed in religious places.
Reply Recommend 0
ray
Apr 29, 2022 05:11pm
When will Bandial wake up for Model town suo muo?
Reply Recommend 0
A Shah
Apr 29, 2022 05:12pm
There is a reason nobody wants Pakistanis in their country, while Indians get red carpet treatment
Reply Recommend 0
IK
Apr 29, 2022 05:12pm
Calling thief a thief what is wrong in that???
Reply Recommend 0
Forgen conspiracy
Apr 29, 2022 05:13pm
What kind of people are they, whole world is laughing at Imran.
Reply Recommend 0
James Bond
Apr 29, 2022 05:15pm
Good! Now arrest Thieves.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Apr 29, 2022 05:16pm
@AAA, says the person who is even scared to write your name . Lol
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Apr 29, 2022 05:19pm
@Constantine, "Pakistanis have a knack for breaking laws in foreign countries, being insubordinate and churlish." You lecture as though you Indians are holier than thou!
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Apr 29, 2022 05:20pm
@joker, "Pak somehow manages to get in the news always for wrong reasons" India far more!
Reply Recommend 0
Dehati
Apr 29, 2022 05:20pm
Imran should request MBS to immediately release them.
Reply Recommend 0
Multani
Apr 29, 2022 05:20pm
IK is injecting venom by repeatedly accusing others of being thieves and portray his honesty and dividing the nation, please let Shehbaz manage the country in these bad economic times without making it harder.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Apr 29, 2022 05:21pm
This is what they do in Riasat e Medina in freedom from all respect and sanctity of anything.
Reply Recommend 0
Zeezoo
Apr 29, 2022 05:23pm
Excellent...
Reply Recommend 0
ZAK
Apr 29, 2022 05:23pm
So every time criminals find an excuse and get away with their crimes, but they won't be inside Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Janu German
Apr 29, 2022 05:24pm
But pakistani police and judiciary is helping to escape real culprits.
Reply Recommend 0
Multani
Apr 29, 2022 05:25pm
@Modi, Really, we are guests in Saudi and are expected to follow their laws and not embarrass our nation there, shameful behavior.
Reply Recommend 0
Saeed
Apr 29, 2022 05:25pm
That’s a good step by saudi government
Reply Recommend 0

