Punjab reports 79 new dengue cases: health department

Dawn.com Published November 10, 2024 Updated November 10, 2024 04:27pm
This file photo shows a dengue mosquito. — AFP/File

The Punjab Health Department reported 79 new dengue cases across the province on Sunday, observing a slight decline, according to the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP).

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), dengue is a viral infection transmitted to humans through the bite of infected mosquitoes. About half of the world’s population is now at risk of dengue with an estimated 100–400 million infections occurring each year.

In Pakistan, the majority of new cases were recorded in Rawalpindi, with 65 cases, followed by four cases in Chakwal, and two in Sialkot.

One case each was also reported in Lahore, Attock, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Kasur, Chiniot, Gujrat, and Okara.

A total of 6,838 dengue cases have been recorded across Punjab in 2024 so far, APP reported.

Health Department officials said that hospitals were fully stocked with essential medicines and ready to manage the growing number of patients.

Health officials urged residents to maintain cleanliness and eliminate stagnant water around their homes to help curb the spread of dengue. They also emphasised the importance of preventive measures and sought public cooperation with health teams working in high-risk areas.

While many patients who contract a dengue infection show no symptoms or fall ill only mildly, the virus can occasionally cause more severe cases and even death, according to the WHO.

“Prevention and control of dengue depend on vector control. There is no specific treatment for dengue/severe dengue, and early detection and access to proper medical care greatly lower fatality rates of severe dengue,” the WHO says.

