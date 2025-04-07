Shutter-down strike observed in Karachi to express solidarity with Palestinians

A shutter-down strike was observed in Karachi on Monday on the call of traders in connection with the global strike call given by Hamas to show solidarity with Palestinians and denounce the genocide in Gaza.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel started bombarding Gaza in retaliation to an attack by Hamas, killing more than 50,695 Palestinians, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

A ceasefire was introduced in January, but Israel resumed hostilities last month.

Almost all major markets were closed in Saddar, old city areas, Tariq Road, Clifton and other areas.

A visit to the main markets in Saddar bazaars showed that a few shops were open while major markets were closed.

Only guards were seen outside some shops while the commercial centres were closed.

Speaking to Dawn.com, Head of All City Tajir Ittehad Association — an organisation of hundreds of markets — Sharjeel Goplani said that traders were given the call by leaders of religious parties last night, adding that Hamas had given a global strike call against the genocide in Gaza when Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu was scheduled to visit and meet with United States President Donald Trump.

A shutter-down strike observed by traders in Karachi’s Zainab Market on Monday. — Syed Tahir Jamal/White Star

Goplani said Karachi generated 70 per cent of the country’s revenue, whose main hub was the South district, where all markets were closed, adding that several traders’ associations also held a demonstration at the Electronic Markets in Saddar, where representatives decided they would collect donations to support Palestine.

Mohammed Rizwan Irfan, President of Karachi Electronics Dealers Association, told Dawn.com that it was decided to boycott Israeli products and products from “Zionist companies as a mark of protest against barbarism and cruelty against Palestinians”.

He said the demonstrators wanted to record their protest against the genocide and show the world that they would not remain silent over such tyranny.

All Karachi Tajir Ittehad Chairman Atiq Mir told Dawn.com that the strike was a unique one as traders and shopkeepers voluntarily announced to shut their businesses.

A shutter-down strike observed by traders in Karachi’s Zainab Market on Monday. — Syed Tahir Jamal/White Star

Mir said there were an estimated 3000 small and big markets in Karachi. However, over 600 major markets such as clothes, jewellery and machinery were closed, and vegetable and meat markets were open on the city’s outskirts.

Mir said that Karachi was the only city where such a strike was observed to show solidarity with Palestinians, while protest rallies were also taken out by traders.

He said the traders also urged the government to lodge effective protests at world forums against killings of children and women in Gaza, as it was also against international and humanitarian laws.