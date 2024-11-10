87 more dengue cases reported in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: As many as 87 dengue patients arrived in government hospitals from Rawalpindi city and cantonment areas on Saturday.

According to data collected from Holy Family Hospital, Benazir Bhutto Hospital and District Headquarters Hospital, currently 220 patients are admitted while 52 patients were discharged after treatment on Saturday.

As many as 72 dengue patients are admitted in Holy Family Hospital Satellite Town, 40 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital

Murree Road, 19 in Rawalpindi Teaching Hospital Raja Bazaar, 26 in Fauji Foundation Hospital and 63 in private hospitals.

A total of 5652 patients reported to the three government hospitals this season. There have been 11 deaths in government hospitals from dengue virus.

HFH officials said a total of 200 patients arrived in the outdoor patients department and 72 of them were confirmed dengue and treatment was provided to them.

A senior doctor at the BBH told Dawn that the number of patients in dengue wards was increasing.

He said more than 35 per cent of the patients in BBH belonged to Islamabad while at the HFH the percentage of dengue patients from Islamabad was 40.

He said the influx of dengue patients increased in the three hospitals from the first week of September and the trend was increasing.

District Health Authority Chief Executive Officer Dr Arif Arbab Niazi said emergency measures were being taken to control dengue in Rawalpindi.

“As many as 70 cases were reported from Chak Jalaldin. The staff at RWMC is continuing cleaning works.”

He said staff had been trained by the Healthcare Commission to combat dengue where necessary, spraying and fogging work was in progress.

“Dengue teams are checking larvae from house to house, indoor and outdoor, in this way our field teams are checking every house while the province-wise dengue report was being uploaded on a daily basis,” he said.

Published in Dawn, November 10th, 2024