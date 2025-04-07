5 killed as rickshaw plunges into canal in KP’s Swabi: Rescue 1122

Five people were killed when a three-wheeler fell into a canal in the Gohati area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Swabi on Monday, according to rescue officials.

Bilal Ahmad Faizi, the KP Rescue 1122 spokesperson, told Dawn.com that 14 people were aboard the rickshaw when it fell into the canal.

“A rescue operation was launched soon after the incident and eight people were rescued, one was injured and five were killed whose bodies were recovered,” he said.

Faizi added that three bodies were initially recovered while the fourth and fifth bodies were separately found later on.

He said women and children were aboard the rickshaw, which was overloaded, causing the accident.

Fatal accidents are common on roads in the mountainous regions of the country due to traffic rule violations, treacherous terrain and poor infrastructure.

A Swat-bound car plunged into a ravine in the Matta Aghwan area of KP’s Shangla district on Saturday, resulting in the deaths of four local tourists.

At least five members of a family were killed and three others were critically injured on March 27 when a jeep plunged into a ravine in the Kotkay area of Shangla amid slippery conditions and heavy rain.