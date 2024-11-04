E-Paper | November 04, 2024

141 test positive for dengue across Punjab

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published November 4, 2024 Updated November 4, 2024 07:12am

LAHORE: Punjab witnessed a surge in the number of dengue cases as 141 people tested positive for the virus during the last 24 hours across the province.

A spokesperson for the health department said that most of the total cases were reported from Rawalpindi where 118 people carried dengue virus while others emerged from Lahore, Attok, Chakwal, Vehari, Faisalabad, Mianwali, Sialkot etc.

He said the province has recorded a total of 954 new positive cases of dengue fever during the last one week.

The total number of dengue cases in Punjab reached 5,897 since Jan 1 of this year, he said.

Published in Dawn, November 4th, 2024

