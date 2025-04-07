Starlink services expected to be operational by the end of this year: IT minister

Federal Minister for Information Technology (IT) and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja on Monday announced that Starlink services are expected to be operational by November or December this year, The Associated Press of Pakistan reported.

Starlink Services, owned by tech billionaire Elon Musk, is one of the most technologically advanced companies globally among those providing internet via Low Earth Orbit satellites.

Last month, the satellite-based internet provider was granted a temporary No Objection Certificate (NOC) to operate in Pakistan, according to a statement from the IT ministry.

On Monday, the National Assembly Standing Committee on IT was briefed on discussions with Starlink, where it was confirmed that licensing arrangements are nearly complete.

“The Pakistan Space Activities Regulatory Board has given Starlink a temporary NOC to operate in Pakistan,” Pakistan Telecommunication Authority Chairman Major General (retired) Hafeezur Rehman informed the committee. “Once regulations are finalised, it will receive a full licence to operate.”

When Committee Chairman Aminul Haq asked why Starlink has yet to be granted a full licence, the IT minister responded that there are no problems with licencing.

“Satellite Internet is a new technology and there were many people who looked into its different aspects,” she responded. “A consultant has been hired to help finalise the regulations. Once they are finalised, Starlink will have to reapply.

“After Starlink’s infrastructure is installed, its services will be available either in November or December 2025,” Shaza confirmed.

The IT minister added that Starlink was not the only satellite-based internet provider looking to enter the Pakistani market.

“We have a Chinese company that has also applied for satellite internet,” she said, not mentioning the company by name.