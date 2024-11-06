Terrorists expanding their operational outreach across the country, says report

ISLAMABAD: The data on recent terrorist activities in the country highlights a troubling expansion of insurgents’ outreach and influence, particularly in Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa and Balochistan.

In October alone, 48 terrorist attacks were reported across 28 districts in four provinces, resulting in 100 deaths and 80 injuries.

Pak Institute for Peace Studies (PIPS), an Islamabad-based think tank, released these statistics in its monthly security report for October 2024. The report highlighted that the majority of the 48 reported attacks occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, with 35 and nine incidents, respectively.

This trend suggests a targeted strategy by terrorists to destabilise areas where they may enjoy greater operational freedom due to geographical or socio-political factors. The limited yet significant occurrences of terrorist violence in Sindh and Punjab — two attacks each — indicate an effort by these groups to broaden their influence beyond traditional strongholds.

A notable example is deadly vehicle-borne suicide attack on Chinese nationals in Karachi by the proscribed Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), which reflects a deliberate strategy to undermine key economic partnerships.

Similarly, banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorists are reportedly aiming to expand their reach into Balochistan’s Pakhtun belt and into Punjab, particularly in districts bordering KP like Mianwali, signalling a strategic push to extend their influence, the report maintains.

Meanwhile, the intensified response from security forces, resulting in the reported killing of 84 militants across 15 districts in all four provinces, not only indicates a proactive counterterrorism strategy but also highlights the widespread nature of militant activity.

A total of 48 terrorist attacks took place in the country in October 2024, as compared to 45 during the month before. These attacks resulted in 100 fatalities, compared to 54 in the preceding month. The 100 reported deaths comprised 52 security personnel, 36 civilians and 12 militants.

The 35 recorded attacks in KP included several major incidents in Bannu, Kurram, Dera Ismail Khan, North Waziristan and Orakzai, resulting in 64 deaths — 49 of whom were security personnel — and 40 injuries.

The TTP, along with the Hafiz Gul Bahadur group, Lashkar-i-Islam and some local Taliban factions, was reportedly involved in these terrorist activities across the province.

Balochistan saw nine terrorist incidents during October 2024, which resulted in 30 deaths — an increase from 19 in the previous month.

However, most of these deaths resulted from a single attack in Duki that claimed the lives of 21 mine workers.

The Balochistan Liberation Army, Balochistan Liberation Front and some unspecified Baloch insurgent groups perpetrated eight attacks.

