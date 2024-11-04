Seven terrorists killed in separate operations in KP, Balochistan: ISPR

Security forces killed seven terrorists in separate operations on Monday, with one terrorist killed in Balochistan and the other six killed during two operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the military’s media wing said.

“In the wee hours of Monday, six khawarij were killed in two separate engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province,” said a press release from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

“An intelligence-based operation was conducted by Security Forces in general area Dosali, North Waziristan District,” the press release said. “During conduct of the operation, own troops effectively engaged the khawarij’s location, resultantly one kharji Ahmed Shah Intizar was sent to hell.”

In the second incident, the ISPR said that a group of *khawarij“ were attempting to cross the Pakistan-Afghanistan border when they were intercepted by security forces in Khamrang, in KP’s South Waziristan District.

“Own troops effectively engaged and thwarted their attempt to infiltrate,” the press release said. Five khawarij were “sent to hell”, while three others were injured.

“Pakistan has consistently been asking Interim Afghan Government to ensure effective border management on their side of the border,” the ISPR added.

“Interim Afghan Government is expected to fulfil its obligations and deny the use of Afghan soil by Khwarij for perpetuating acts of terrorism against Pakistan.”

Meanwhile, in Balochistan’s Noshki district, one terrorist was killed during a gun battle with security forces the military’s media wing said in a press release.

“On 4 November 2024, a fire exchange took place between own troops and the terrorists in Nushki District of Balochistan,” said the ISPR in a separate statement.

Security forces exchanged fire and one terrorist “was sent to hell”. Weapons and ammunition were seized after the gun battle subsided.

“[A] sanitisation operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area,” the ISPR added.

“Security Forces of Pakistan are determined and remain committed to secure its borders and eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country,” said the ISPR.

The ISPR added: “Security forces of Pakistan, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan.”

In July, the government, through an official notification, designated the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) as Fitna al Khawarij, while mandating all institutions to use the term khariji (outcast) when referring to the perpetrators of terrorist attacks on Pakistan.

On November 2, four terrorists were killed during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s South Waziristan region.

“In the early hours of November 2, 2024, security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in general area Sarwakai, South Waziristan District on reported presence of khawarij,” the ISPR said. The ISPR said that security forces engaged the terrorists, with four khawarij “sent to hell”.