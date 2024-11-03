E-Paper | November 04, 2024

Red Bull’s Verstappen wins chaotic Brazilian Grand Prix in the rain

AFP Published November 3, 2024 Updated November 3, 2024 11:51pm
Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen races during the Brazilian Grand Prix at the Interlagos circuit in Sao Paulo on November 3. — AFP
Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen races during the Brazilian Grand Prix at the Interlagos circuit in Sao Paulo on November 3. — AFP

F1 Drivers’ Championship leader Max Verstappen won a chaotic, rain-lashed Brazilian Grand Prix on Sunday, roaring back from 17th on the grid to reignite his push for a fourth successive world title.

The Red Bull driver came home ahead of Alpine duo Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly, who benefitted when the race was earlier red-flagged, with title rival and pole-sitter Lando Norris only managing a sixth-place finish in his McLaren.

The victory was Verstappen’s first in a grand prix since Spain in June and he now boasts a 62-point lead in the championship with three races left in the season. “You know what that is? Simply lovely,” said Verstappen on the team radio as he crossed the finish line.

George Russell was fourth in a Mercedes with Charles Leclerc fifth in a Ferrari while McLaren’s Oscar Piastri was seventh. Yuki Tsunoda of RB Racing was eighth with teammate Liam Lawson in ninth and Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton filling out the top 10.

The race was suspended on lap 32 after a huge crash involving Williams driver Franco Colapinto. The Argentine lost control on the treacherous surface, smashing into a wall and tearing off the left side of his car.

Colapinto appeared unhurt but had to retire from the race. The race was red-flagged while debris was cleared.

At the time of the suspension, Ocon was leading ahead of the championship leader after the early pace-setters, including Norris, had pitted. After the delay, the race resumed under a rolling start.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Beefing up security

Beefing up security

Muhammad Amir Rana
The issue lies not in the sincerity and dedication of Pakistan’s law enforcement but in their capacity and access to effective surveillance equipment.

Editorial

Concerning measures
Updated 03 Nov, 2024

Concerning measures

The govt must seek political input and consensus on the changes it is seeking to make and be open about its intentions.
Short-lived relief?
03 Nov, 2024

Short-lived relief?

POLICYMAKERS must be jumping with joy. At the close of the first quarter of FY25, the budget posted a consolidated...
Brisk spread
03 Nov, 2024

Brisk spread

THE surge in polio cases has reached distressing levels with a tally of 45 last reported, after two cases emerged in...
Ultimate price
Updated 02 Nov, 2024

Ultimate price

To dismantle culture of impunity for crimes against journalists, state must ensure that perpetrators do not go unpunished.
Mastung bombing
02 Nov, 2024

Mastung bombing

INSTABILITY continues to haunt Balochistan, as Friday morning’s bombing in Mastung has shown. At least nine...
Plane speak
02 Nov, 2024

Plane speak

DESPITE all its efforts to facilitate PIA’s privatisation, it seems the government only ended up being taken for a...