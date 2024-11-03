E-Paper | November 03, 2024

Protests over Spain flood response interrupt visit by king to stricken Valencia suburb

November 3, 2024
People throw mud at Spain’s King Felipe, following heavy rains that caused floods, as he visits Paiporta near Valencia on November 3. — Reuters
Hundreds of residents of a Valencia suburb particularly badly hit by last week’s deadly floods protested on Sunday during a visit by Spanish King Felipe and Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, with some throwing mud at them.

Chanting “Murderers, murderers!” they vented pent-up anger over what has been widely perceived by local residents as tardy alerts from the authorities about the dangers of Tuesday’s storm and flooding in the Valencia region, and then a late response by the emergency services when disaster struck.

“It was known and nobody did anything to avoid it,” a young man told the king, who insisted on staying on to talk to the people despite the turmoil, while the prime minister had withdrawn.

Spain’s King Felipe looks on as he visits Paiporta on November 3, following heavy rains that caused floods near Valencia. — Reuters
At one point in the visit to the stricken suburb of Paiporta, Felipe held a man who was crying on his shoulder.

The central government has said issuing alerts to the population is the responsibility of regional authorities. The Valencia authorities have said they acted as best as they could with the information available to them. Sanchez said on Saturday that any potential negligence would be investigated later.

The death toll from the country’s worst flash floods in modern history edged higher to 217 on Sunday — almost all in the Valencia region and over 60 of them in Paiporta alone. Dozens of people were still unaccounted for, while some 3,000 households still had no electricity, officials said.

Thousands of additional troops and police joined the disaster relief effort over the weekend in the largest such peacetime operation in Spain. The floods engulfed streets and lower floors of buildings, and swept away cars and bits of masonry in tides of mud.

Members of the Spanish military work to clean a street covered in mud and debris in the aftermath of floods caused by heavy rains in Massanassa near Valencia on November 3. — Reuters
The tragedy is already Europe’s worst flood-related disaster in a single country since 1967 when at least some 500 people died in Portugal. Scientists say extreme weather events are becoming more frequent in Europe, and elsewhere, due to climate change.

Meteorologists think the warming of the Mediterranean, which increases water evaporation, plays a key role in making torrential rains more severe.

