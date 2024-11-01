E-Paper | November 01, 2024

Man arrested after burglary of England captain Ben Stokes’ home

Reuters Published November 1, 2024 Updated November 1, 2024 08:34pm
England’s Ben Stokes during a press conference at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on October 23. — Reuters
England’s Ben Stokes during a press conference at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on October 23. — Reuters

British police said on Friday one man had been arrested following a burglary at the home of England test captain Ben Stokes when he was in Pakistan last month.

The burglary happened on October 17 when England were playing the second test against Pakistan, and Stokes said items including his OBE medal, jewellery and valuables were stolen. His wife and children were in the house during the incident but were unharmed.

“A 32-year-old man from North Yorkshire was arrested overnight on suspicion of burglary,” Durham Constabulary said in a statement on Facebook. “He has since been bailed whilst enquiries continue.”

Stokes previously released photos of some stolen items, in the hope they can be recognised and help identify the criminals.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Seeking investment
Updated 01 Nov, 2024

Seeking investment

Foreign visits will be fruitless unless crucial structural, policy reforms directly affecting investors are focused.
State-backed terror
01 Nov, 2024

State-backed terror

OVER the past year or so, India’s reportedly malign activities in foreign countries have increasingly come under the radar, with
Shared crisis
01 Nov, 2024

Shared crisis

WITH Lahore experiencing unprecedented levels of smog, the Punjab government has announced a series of “green...
Property valuation
Updated 31 Oct, 2024

Property valuation

Market valuation rates will not help boost tax revenues without plugging such loopholes in the system.
Hitting a wall
31 Oct, 2024

Hitting a wall

PAKISTAN still has a long way to go in defeating polio. Despite our decades-long fight against the debilitating...
Kurram violence
31 Oct, 2024

Kurram violence

DESPITE years of intermittent and bloody conflict in Kurram, the state has been unable to bring lasting peace to ...