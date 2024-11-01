E-Paper | November 01, 2024

PM Shehbaz spotlights Pakistan’s investment landscape in meeting with Qatari businessmen

Dawn.com Published November 1, 2024 Updated November 1, 2024 03:04pm
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif meets a delegation of Qatar Businessmen Association on Friday, in Doha, Qatar. — PID
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday highlighted Pakistan as an attractive investment destination in a meeting with the delegation of Qatar Businessmen Association (QBA) during his official visit.

After securing investment pledges worth $600 million during his Saudi Arabia trip, the prime minister made a two-day official visit to Doha at the invitation of Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Qatari emir.

On Thursday, PM Shehbaz held a “very extensive and productive” meeting with his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul­rahman Al Thani, and invited investors there to explore Pakistan’s diverse economic sectors.

He also met the Qatari emir and visited the ‘Manzar’ art gallery showcasing Pakistani artists’ works.

According to a Press Information Department (PID) press release issued today, PM Shehbaz met the QBA delegation “to discuss deepening economic ties and exploring new avenues for collaboration”.

The delegation, led by QBA Chairman Sheikh Faisal Bin Qassim Al Thani, comprised leading Qatari business figures, each representing influential sectors within the Gulf country’s economy.

The premier “highlighted the numerous opportunities in sectors such as energy, infrastructure, and finance, presenting Pakistan as an attractive investment destination”, the PID statement read.

It further said the delegates “expressed interest in Pakistan’s economic landscape and, in particular, in upcoming projects in energy, technology, and infrastructure development”.

“During the meeting, both sides explored potential collaborations that could drive job creation, innovation, and sustainable development in both countries,” the PID said.

According to the statement, the delegation “responded positively to the prime minister’s invitation, indicating their interest in expanding their investments into Pakistan’s energy and infrastructure sectors”.

The importance of bilateral cooperation to bolster economic stability and growth within the region was also underscored, the statement highlighted.

Notable members of the delegation included the chief executive officers (CEO) of Al Mana Group and Blue Salon; the executive director of Mannai Corporation, the regional chairman of Deutsche Bank; the chairman of Mansoor Jassim Al Thani Group; and the director of Sendian Group.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, finance minister Mohammad Aurangzeb, defence minister Khawaja Asif, commerce minister Jam Kamal Khan, and information minister Attaullah Tarar were also present during the meeting.

Later, PM Shehbaz departed from Doha International Airport, where he was seen off by Qatar’s Minister of State for reconciliation Muhammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi, to return to Pakistan.

