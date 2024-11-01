Qatar visit to ‘boost’ bilateral ties, says PM Shehbaz

PM Shehbaz Sharif, Qatari Emir Shiekh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and his sister Sheikha Al-Mayassa view works on display at the art gallery.—APP

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday met his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul­rahman Al Thani, wherein they discussed avenues to strengthen bilateral relations, particularly cooperation in areas such as trade, investment, energy, and cultural exchange.

In the “very extensive and productive” meeting, both leaders agreed to promote understanding, foster cooperation, and identify new areas for growth, according to a statement issued by the PM’s Office.

The premier, who is on a two-day official visit to Qatar, acknowledged Doha’s contributions to Pakistan’s eco­nomic gro­wth and expre­ssed his gratitude for the Gulf country’s continued support in various sectors.

The prime minister thanked his Qatari counterpart for hosting a large number of Pakistani diaspora. They also discussed global and regional issues, underscoring the need for peaceful solutions and cooperation to address challenges.

PM Shehbaz commended Qatar’s principled stance on the Gaza conflict and its persistent efforts to promote peace and stability in the region. He praised Qatar’s humanitarian initiatives and diplomatic engagements aimed at resolving the conflict and easing the suffering of Gazans, and also its role as a facilitator of dialogue and an advocate for a just resolution to regional conflicts.

The Qatari premier highlighted Pakistan’s strategic importance in the region and expressed his enthusiasm for strengthening ties with Pakistan in line with Qatar’s vision for economic growth and regional stability. He also showed his resolve to work with Pakistan for peace in the region, including Afghanistan.

Additionally, PM Shehbaz extended an invitation to Qatari investors to explore Pakistan’s diverse economic sectors, including agriculture, information technology, and tourism. He outlined the Pakistani government’s commitment to providing a conducive environment for foreign investors and discussed potential incentives to facilitate their entry into the Pakistani market.

He emphasised that the visit would further solidify the strong bonds of friendship, mutual respect, and cooperation between Pakistan and Qatar, bringing mutual benefit to both nations.

PM Shehbaz also commended Qatar’s stance on the Palestine issue, expressed by its leader during the 79th UNGA held on 24 September 2024. He appreciated mediation efforts by Qatar for an immediate ceasefire and unimpeded supply of humanitarian aid. The PM also invited the Qatari emir to visit Pakistan.

Art gallery

Later, PM Shehbaz and Qatar Emir Shiekh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani visited the National Museum of Qatar for an art exhibition titled ‘Manzar: Art and Architecture of Pakistan from 1940s to Today’.

Sheikha Al-Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, sister of the Qatari leader and chairperson of Qatar Museums, showed the prime minister the artworks and introduced organisers and the Pakistani artists in an informal and friendly atmosphere. The PM expressed gratitude for promoting the Pakistani artists and termed the exhibition a matter of pride for the country.

He said that the establishment of ‘Manzar’ art gallery based on Pakistani artworks reflected strong social bonds between Pakistan and Qatar.

During the visit, the prime minister met renowned Pakistani architect Nayyar Ali Dada, Pakistani photographers, painters, calligraphers and other artists. The artworks of Shakir Ali, Sadeqain, Gul Ji, Zubaida Agha, Kamil Ali Mumtaz, Nayyar Ali Dada, and several other Pakistani artists were exhibited.

Meanwhile, in his post on X, PM Shehbaz said that he was deeply touched by the warm reception accorded by Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the emir of Qatar. “Pakistan greatly values its special bond of friendship with Qatar! In this visit, we are adding momentum to Pak-Qatar ties.”

Published in Dawn, November 1st, 2024