Lahore’s choking smog problem resonates in Punjab Assembly

LAHORE: The smog issue of Lahore resonated in the Punjab Assembly on Tuesday and Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan decided to hold a special sitting on the matter on Wednesday (today) to take stock of the anti-smog measures being taken by the government.

The speaker said the situation of smog in and around Lahore was extremely dangerous and it’s a challenge that could not be overlooked. He said Wednesday’s session would be dedicated to this issue and all the members should ensure their presence in it.

Meanwhile, the provincial capital has been maintaining its position in the list of top most polluted cities of the world for the last one week.

Once again, on Tuesday, visibility in Lahore was affected by the thickening smog while the citizens complained of eye allergies and discomfort in the throat and nose.

PA holds special session on the issue today; AQI still hovers around 431

The maximum AQI of the city overall was 431 at 11pm but like always the air quality at various areas was worse. The lowest AQI in the city was recorded from 1pm till 4pm when it hovered below 200 but it was still unhealthy according to international standards though the situation was better as compared to previous two days.

The AQI was appalling 718 at Pakistan Engineering Services (Pvt) Ltd at 11pm, 698 at Netsol, 659 at Generation Pvt Ltd, 623 at CERP Office (Gulberg), 475 at Revenue Employees Coop Housing Society, 459 at Syed Maratib Ali Road, 450 at Askari-10, 406 at US Consulate and 400 at WWF-Pakistan.

Environment Protection Department Secretary Raja Jahangir Anwar has shifted the blame to India, saying the rise in Lahore’s AQI is being caused by the smog-laden air coming from New Delhi.

However, in the same breath, he said the Punjab government banned over 2,500 vehicles, razed 469 factories and kilns while registered 318 cases during the last 28 days as a part of the crackdown on smoke producers in the city.

Last week, the authorities issued a smog alert, advising the residents to take precautionary measures to avoid the effects of air pollution. The citizens were asked to keep air quality levels in check, keep their doors and windows closed, avoid going outdoors unnecessarily and wear masks if they have to step out of their homes.

Meanwhile, all outdoor activities remained banned in schools across Punjab with a change of school timings.

Traffic police also warned the commuters to practice caution while driving motorcycles as the visibility in the city had been reduced due to the rise in smog.

An operation against smoke-emitting heavy vehicles and cars was also launched on Monday night, banning all the unfit vehicles from entering the city. However, heavy vehicles, especially trucks, still enter the city from river Ravi and cross the city from its centre, passing through Data Darbar, Katcheri Road, Mozang and Ferozepur Road despite availability of the Ring Road to cross the city. The trucks are mostly overloaded beyond their capacity as the authorities have allowed them to carry weight beyond the international standards of axle load limit. These trucks are modified illegally but there are no such rules existing in Pakistan that could check them.

On the other hand, Punjab Police are also conducting operations aimed at smog prevention and environmental protection.

According to details, a crackdown this year has led to the arrest of 957 suspects, with 1,245 cases registered against them.

In the provincial capital alone, 73 suspects have been apprehended, resulting in 182 registered cases. Throughout the province, traffic authorities have issued challans to 669,599 vehicles for excessive emissions. Additionally, 150,600 vehicles were impounded for non-compliance with fitness standards and the fitness certificates of 9,965 vehicles were suspended due to pollution violations. Significant fines have also been imposed on vehicles contributing to smog.

Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Usman Anwar has instructed an acceleration of anti-smog operations on the highways, in the industrial areas and other critical locations. He emphasized the ongoing enforcement efforts by traffic police and the Punjab Highway Patrol against vehicles responsible for smog. The monitoring of traffic through Safe City cameras should be enhanced to facilitate swift action against polluting vehicles, he said and directed the field officers to take immediate action against vehicles, factories and agricultural burning, contributing to smog.

Dr Anwar stressed the importance of strict measures against the burning of crop residues and waste and smoke-emitting brick kiln owners to ensure environmental protection.

Published in Dawn, October 30th, 2024