Salah helps Liverpool snatch draw at Arsenal, West Ham beat United

LONDON: Mohamed Salah rescued Liverpool as the Egypt star’s late equaliser earned a pulsating 2-2 draw against Premier League title rivals Arsenal while West Ham United piled more pressure on beleaguered Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag with a dramatic 2-1 win on Sunday.

Elsewhere, Cole Palmer inspi­red Chelsea to a 2-1 victory over Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur were beaten 1-0 at Crystal Palace, who picked up their first win of the season.

Arne Slot’s side were on the brink of only their second defeat this season until Salah netted with nine minutes left at the Emirates Stadium.

Liverpool had fallen behind to Bukayo Saka’s early opener and, although Virgil van Dijk equalised, Mikel Merino put Arsenal back in front before half-time.

Salah’s eighth goal in 13 games in all competitions this season was aided by Arsenal’s latest rash of injuries, with defenders Gabriel Magalhaes and Jurrien Timber both forced off in the second half.

Manchester City were the real winners on Sunday as the draw in north London ensured they finished the weekend on top of the Premier League.

Unbeaten City, who beat South­ampton 1-0 on Saturday, are one point ahead of second-placed Live­r­pool, with third-placed Arsenal sitting five points adrift of top spot.

It was only the second time Liverpool had failed to win since Slot replaced Jurgen Klopp in the close-season, starting his Anfield reign with 12 victories from 13 games in all competitions.

Even so, Liverpool will be happier with the point after showing impressive resolve to twice come from behind against a fellow title contender.

Arsenal were left to lick their wounds after the defensive injuries that left them fatally exposed.

They were already without Ricc­ardo Calafiori, sidelined by an injury suffered against Shakhtar Donetsk in midweek, while William Saliba served a suspension following his dismissal in last weekend’s loss at Bournemouth.

Mikel Arteta’s side have now gone two league games without a win, leaving them with only three victories in their last seven top-flight matches in a major setback to their hopes of a first title since 2004.

Earlier on Sunday, Ten Hag was left to rue a familiar lack of ruthlessness as United’s fourth league defeat in nine games will spark further speculation on how long he will be given to turn the Red Devils’ fortunes around.

The visitors should have been out of sight by half-time at the London Stadium.

Alejandro Garnacho hit the woodwork inside two minutes and Edson Alvarez also headed off his own crossbar.

But it was Diogo Dalot who mis­sed the biggest chance when the Portuguese international somehow fired over with the goal gaping after rounding Lukasz Fabianski.

Under-fire West Ham boss Julen Lopetegui showed his disgust with the Hammers’ first-half display by making three substitutions at the break.

Crysencio Summerville was one of those introduced and he slid in to open the scoring against the run of play on 74 minutes.

Casemiro brought United level nine minutes from time with a header from point-blank range.

But there was late drama when VAR intervened for a foul on Danny Ings by Matthijs de Ligt.

Jarrod Bowen smashed in the resulting spot-kick to take West Ham above United, who sink to 14th in the table.

Meanwhile, Chelsea got back to winning ways with Palmer at the heart of their best work.

Palmer was the creator for the opening goal, despite not being credited with the assist, as his sumptuous ball over the top freed Pedro Neto, who picked out Nicolas Jackson to slot in his sixth goal of the season.

The Magpies did get back on level terms before half-time as Alex­ander Isak tapped in Lewis Hall’s cross at the end of a well-worked move.

Palmer took just two minutes into the second period to make the decisive impact with a driving run forward and powerful finish that beat Nick Pope at his near post.

Meanwhile, Palace began the day in the relegation zone but were good value for the three points at Selhurst Park as Tottenham’s struggles on the road continue.

Eberechi Eze’s deft flick teed up Jean-Philippe Mateta to fire home the only goal.

Eze had a second ruled out for offside in the second half, but Tottenham, without injured captain Son Heung-min, were toothless in attack.

Spurs have won just once in five away league games this season as they slip to eighth, four points off the top four.

In Saturday’s late match, Everton substitute Beto headed a stoppage-time equaliser to earn a 1-1 home draw with Fulham.

Fulham remain in 10th spot on 12 points while Everton edged up to 15th place on nine.

