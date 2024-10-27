Suspect arrested for allegedly stabbing 7-year-old to death, injuring others in Karachi’s Orangi Town

Karachi police on Sunday arrested the suspect who allegedly stabbed a 7-year-old to death and wounded two others in Orangi Town earlier this week.

Two children and a woman were found injured inside a house in Orangi Town near Liaqat School. They had been stabbed with a sharp instrument, a statement from the Orangi Town Police Station said on Wednesday.

According to Police Surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed, the deceased boy had received trauma to his head during the attack, that led to bleeding from his nose and ears.

Meanwhile, his sister Aleeza, 5, and mother Rimsha, 30, were receiving treatment at the hospital.

A preliminary investigation suggested that the incident seemed to be a sign of personal enmity and that a close relative was involved, according to a statement issued by the District West Police.

On Sunday, police confirmed that they had arrested the suspect, according to a statement by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Tariq Elahi Mastoi.

Wednesday’s incident came just days after four female members of a family were found murdered in their Lea Market apartment in the wee hours of Saturday morning.

Panic and fear gripped the city as soon as the news of the killing spread. However, by evening, the police claimed to have solved the case by arresting a close relative of the family for the quadruple homicide.

City SSP Arif Aziz told Dawn that four bodies, with slit throats, were found in separate rooms of the flat located on the seventh floor of Zainab Arcade, Bantwa Street, within the remit of the Baghdadi police station.

“The suspect, Sameer Ali Hashmi, was arrested by a team formed by Mastoi and under the leadership of the station house officer,” the statement read.

Police confirmed that Sameer was related to the family, being the son of Rimsha’s husband’s uncle. They also noted that he used a knife blade to attack Rimsha and her children when she put up resistance.

The case was registered as 577/2024 under a complaint by Rimsha’s husband, Shahrukh.

“The arrested accused will be handed over to the investigating authorities for further legal assistance,” the statement added.