7-year-old boy killed, mother and sister injured in Karachi stabbing: police

A seven-year-old boy has died while his mother and sister are receiving treatment in a hospital after being injured in a stabbing incident in Karachi’s Orangi Town, police said on Wednesday.

“Two children and a woman were found injured inside a house in Orangi Town near Liaqat School. They had been stabbed with a sharp instrument,” a statement from the Orangi Town Police Station said.

It added that the victims were rushed to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where the boy, identified as Subhan, 7, succumbed to his injuries.

According to Police Surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed, the deceased boy had received trauma to his head during the attack, that led to bleeding from his nose and ears.

Meanwhile, his sister Aleeza, 5, and mother Rimsha, 30, were receiving treatment at the hospital.

“The 5-year-old child received trauma to her head and face during the attack, while her mother received multiple incised wounds over her face and skull,” Dr Syed told Dawn.com. “The condition of both the patients is serious.”

The statement noted that further probe was underway.

A preliminary investigation suggested that the incident seemed to be a sign of personal enmity and that a close relative was involved, according to a statement issued by the District West Police.

“Important information has been provided to the police on behalf of the victim’s family, while the suspect himself reportedly called and informed about the incident,” the statement read.

It added that Senior Superintendent of Police West Tariq Elahi Mastoi has formed a team to arrest the suspect.

“Steps are being taken to arrest the suspect, and more information and evidence are being obtained regarding the incident.

“The deputy superintendent of Police Orangi along with the operations and investigations team and the crime scene unit (CSU) are present at the site of the incident,” the statement said.

The incident comes just days after four female members of a family were found murdered in their Lea Market apartment in the wee hours of Saturday morning.

Panic and fear gripped the city as soon as the news of the killing spread. However, by evening, the police claimed to have solved the case by arresting a close relative of the family for the quadruple homicide.

City SSP Arif Aziz told Dawn that four bodies, with slit throats, were found in separate rooms of the flat located on the seventh floor of Zainab Arcade, Bantwa Street, within the remit of the Baghdadi police station.