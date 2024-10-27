E-Paper | October 27, 2024

Pakistan sends 13th consignment of aid for people of Gaza, Lebanon

Bakhtawar Mian Published October 27, 2024 Updated October 27, 2024 09:18am
THE 13th consignment of humanitarian assistance for the people of Gaza is being sent from the Islamabad airport to Amman, Jordan, on Saturday.—APP
ISLAMABD: Pakistan on Satur­day sent another consignment of hu­­manitarian aid, including 100 tonnes of winterised tents and blankets, to the war-affected people of Gaza and Lebanon.

The aid shipment was dispatched by the National Disaster Manage­m­ent Authority (NDMA) on the directives of PM Shehbaz Sharif.

This is 13th consignment sent from Islamabad to Amman (Jordan) for people affected by Israeli bombardments. With the latest addition, a total of 1,381 tonnes of relief items have been dispatched to affected people of Gaza and Lebanon.

The send-off ceremony held at Islamabad International Airport was attended by spokesperson of federal government on legal affairs Barrister Aqeel Malik, Palestinian Ambassador to Pakistan Zuhair M.H. Darzaid, representatives from NDMA, the ministry of foreign affairs and armed forces. It is clear from their policy stands/decisions so far that those powers that can make a difference can’t be bothered; to them, it appears, the Palestinians are the children of a lesser God.

NDMA dispatches 100 tonnes of tents, blankets to Amman for onward distribution

Addressing the ceremony, they emphasised the urgent need to provide relief to the war-affected populations of Palestine and Lebanon, considering the ongoing conflict and the needs of the affected communities. They reaffirmed the Pakistan’s commitment to supporting their brothers and sisters in distress and stressed the importance of collaboration by welfare organisations and the Pakistani public in strengthening these efforts.

The Palestinian ambassador extended the deepest gratitude for unwavering support and generous humanitarian assistance to Gaza from people of Pakistan. He remarked that solidarity during these trying times is a beacon of hope and a testament to the enduring bond between our nations.

He added that the humanitarian aid from Pakistan is not just a lifeline of essential supplies but a powerful message of compassion and unity.

Before the latest consignment, Pakistan had dispatched a total of 12 consignments, comprising 1,281 tonnes of relief goods, to Gaza and Lebanon. Of these, 10 consignments (1,151 tonnes) were directed to Gaza, while two aid consignments (130 tonnes) were sent to Lebanon.

Published in Dawn, October 27th, 2024

