E-Paper | October 25, 2024

Climate set to warm by 3.1°C without greater action, UN report warns

Reuters Published October 24, 2024 Updated October 24, 2024 11:35pm
A drone view shows the dry banks of Rio Amazonas during a drought in Para state, Brazil on October 8. — Reuters
A drone view shows the dry banks of Rio Amazonas during a drought in Para state, Brazil on October 8. — Reuters

Current climate policies will result in global warming of more than three degrees Celsius by the end of the century, according to a United Nations report on Thursday, more than twice the rise agreed to nearly a decade ago.

The annual Emissions Gap report, which takes stock of countries’ promises to tackle climate change compared with what is needed, finds the world faces as much as 3.1°C of warming above pre-industrial levels by 2100 if governments do not take greater action on slashing planet-warming emissions.

Governments in 2015 signed up to the Paris Agreement and a cap of 1.5°C warming to prevent a cascade of dangerous impacts.

“We’re teetering on a planetary tightrope,” UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said in a speech on Thursday. “Either leaders bridge the emissions gap, or we plunge headlong into climate disaster”.

Global greenhouse gas emissions rose by 1.3 per cent between 2022 and 2023, to a new high of 57.1 gigatonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent, the report said.

Under current pledges to take future action, temperatures would still rise between 2.6-2.8°C by 2100, the report found. That is in line with findings from the past three years.

“If we look at the progress towards 2030 targets, especially of the G20 member states … they have not made a lot of progress towards their current climate targets for 2030,” said Anne Olhoff, chief scientific editor of the report. The world has currently warmed by about 1.3°C.

Nations will gather next month at the annual United Nations Climate Summit (COP29) in Azerbaijan, where they will work to build on an agreement made last year to transition away from fossil fuels.

Negotiations in Baku will help to inform each country’s updated emissions-cutting strategy, known as a Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC), which is due in February 2025.

The report suggests that nations must collectively commit to and implement a cut of 42pc on yearly greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, and reach 57pc by 2035 for any hope of preventing warming beyond 1.5°C, a target now seen as likely out of reach.

Inger Andersen, executive director of the United Nations Environment Programme, urged countries to use the Baku talks to increase action in their NDCs. “Every fraction of a degree avoided counts,” she said.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Curtain call
Updated 24 Oct, 2024

Curtain call

There is hope that under Justice Afridi, SC can move beyond the discord and heal the fractures that developed under CJP Isa’s watch.
IMF’s estimate
24 Oct, 2024

IMF’s estimate

THE IMF’s economic growth projection of 3.2pc for Pakistan falls short of the 3.5pc target that the government has...
Religious exchanges
24 Oct, 2024

Religious exchanges

STRAINED relations between Pakistan and India prevent followers of different faiths from visiting sacred sites on ...
Unliveable cities
Updated 23 Oct, 2024

Unliveable cities

The state must pay heed to suggestions of the ADB, which describes nation’s urban centres as “congested, unattractive and polluted”.
Ending polio
23 Oct, 2024

Ending polio

WITH polio cases in Pakistan rising sharply in recent weeks, the government has unveiled the National Emergency...
Small relief
23 Oct, 2024

Small relief

HELPED by a tepid domestic demand and significant growth in home remittances, the country’s current account ...