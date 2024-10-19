Seven cops injured, 15 activists held as TLP rally turns violent

(Top left) Fires burn during a protest demonstration staged by workers of the Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan at Regal Chowk; (bottom left) the road at Fawara Chowk is closed to traffic due to the protest; (right) and vehicles are caught in a traffic jam on M.A. Jinnah Road due to the closure of several thoroughfares in the wake of the demonstration, on Friday. — Shakil Adil / White Star / Online

• Police fire tear gas shells, resort to baton charge to disperse protesters

• Closure of key roads, demos by TLP, PTI cause gridlock

KARACHI: A protest demonstration, organised by the Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) over the killing of a party worker during their Oct 13 rally near Metropole, turned violent on Friday after activists of the party clashed with police that lobbed tear gas shells, resorted to baton charge and picked up over a dozen of its workers at Regal Chowk.

A severe traffic jam was witnessed in Saddar and adjoining areas where long queues of vehicles were seen on roads due to closure of several thoroughfares by the police in the wake of the protests announced by the TLP as well as the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf at Regal Chowk and Empress Market, respectively.

Along with all major roads in Saddar, several markets, including the electronics market, also remained closed due to the violence.

After Friday’s prayer, a large number of TLP workers converged at Regal Chowk to march towards the Karachi Press Club (KPC) to lodge their protest over registration of a murder case of their own worker, Majid Rizvi, in Oct 13 incident against their own leadership. When the police tried to stop them, they allegedly attacked the policemen with stones.

DIG-South Syed Asad Raza told Dawn that the rally was organised in violation of Section 144 and when the police attempted to prevent the violation, the protesters attacked the policemen, resulting in injuries to seven officials, including two SHOs and a lady constable.

“Therefore, the police resorted to tear gas shelling and baton charges at some places to disperse the mob,” said the DIG.

SSP-South Sajid Amir Sadozai told Dawn that the workers of the TLP had burnt tyres and resorted to arson acts. The police resorted to tear gas shelling and baton charge to disperse them and a total of 15 workers of the religious party were arrested, he added.

Witnesses said the police also resorted to aerial firing to disperse the protesters. However, SSP Sadozai denied it. He also said that they had decided to register a case against the held TLP workers and leaders.

Earlier, TLP leader Mufti Qasim Fakhri and some others reached the KPC, the venue of the protest, where the police arrested him.

Before being arrested, Mufti Qasim told the media that it was a matter of regret that they were not being allowed to hold soyem of their deceased worker.

TLP spokesperson Rehan Mohammed Khan told Dawn that they had planned to hold the rally against the killing of their worker and registration of terrorism and murder charges against the party leaders and workers.

He said the PPP-led Sindh government had resorted to executive high-handedness against the party workers by arresting them.

The spokesperson said if their workers and leaders were not released, they would be compelled to take extreme action.

Before the protests, traffic police had closed several roads, which caused immense inconveniences to the commuters.

Both tracks of Aiwan-i-Sadar Road were closed for ‘security reasons,’ the traffic police said in a statement. Similarly, main Preedy Street and the road in front of the Empress Market were also closed for traffic. The traffic was diverted on alternative routes.

However, in the evening the roads were opened for traffic and commercial activities restored.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Ziaul Hasan Lanjar appreciated the police for ‘dispersing’ the protesters in a “better way”.

Published in Dawn, October 19th, 2024