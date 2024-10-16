E-Paper | October 16, 2024

Banking Mohtasib provides Rs1bn relief

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 16, 2024 Updated October 16, 2024 07:27am

KARACHI: The Banking Mohtasib of Pakistan (BMP) provided the complainants with almost Rs1 billion in relief in the first nine months of the current calendar year.

However, what is more serious is the increasing number of online frauds damaging the State Bank of Pakistan’s move to digitise the entire payment system.

According to a BMP press release, 18,836 complaints were disposed of during the January-September period.

During this period, BMP received 21,904 new complaints, including 5,277 routed through the Prime Minister’s Portal. The figures mark an increase in complaints from the same period in 2023, when BMP handled 18,431 cases and provided Rs972.33m in relief. The rise in complaints show the growing concerns of banking customers, especially with the surge in digital and online banking fraud.

Published in Dawn, October 16th, 2024

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Two steps back
Updated 16 Oct, 2024

Two steps back

Instead of treating polio as a stand-alone emergency, it should be incorporated into a broader public health strategy.
Defunding varsities
16 Oct, 2024

Defunding varsities

IF a plan — apparently conjured up by foreign lenders — to defund public varsities goes ahead, tens of thousands...
Protecting children
16 Oct, 2024

Protecting children

THIS country’s children make the news for unfortunate reasons. At the core of their plight is the state’s...
Conciliatory approach
Updated 15 Oct, 2024

Conciliatory approach

Pakistan can only move forward when disillusioned segments of society are given their constitutional rights.
PCB mess
15 Oct, 2024

PCB mess

PAKISTAN cricket is in a state of turmoil — all the way from the boardroom to the field. Several decisions have...
Police brutality
15 Oct, 2024

Police brutality

IS our police leadership so devoid of ideas that cracking down on unarmed civilians is their only means of ...