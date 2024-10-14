Shehbaz welcomes Chinese Premier Li Qiang in Pakistan, hopes for ‘productive’ visit

As Chinese Premier Li Qiang arrived in Pakistan on Monday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed the hope that his Chinese counterpart’s four-day bilateral visit would be “productive”.

During his visit, Premier Li would also attend the much-anticipated 23rd Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting of the Council of the Heads of Government (CHG), which is taking place on October 15 and 16 amid stringent security measures.

The government has announced a three-day public holiday in Islamabad, with schools and businesses shut, and large contingents of police and paramilitary forces deployed.

Li’s visit to Pakistan is said to be the first by a Chinese premier in 11 years, with the last one by Li Keqiang in May 2013.

View this post on Instagram

The esteemed Chinese guest was received by PM Shehbaz upon his arrival at Rawalpindi’s Nur Khan Airbase and welcomed with a 21-gun salute, PTV News reported.

Deputy PM Ishaq Dar, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar and other top government officials were also present on the occasion, PTV News added.

Shortly after Li’s arrival, PM Shehbaz said he was delighted to welcome his Chinese counterpart and looked forward to a “historic and productive visit”.

“We will review progress on existing initiatives, especially CPEC and also explore new avenues of mutually beneficial cooperation. Pakistan-China All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership is a cornerstone of regional stability and prosperity,” he said on X.

The prime ministers will attend a ceremony where Memorandums of Understanding regarding China-Pakistan cooperation, including CPEC-2 and other major projects, will be signed, Radio Pakistan reported.

It added that the ceremony would also feature the virtual inauguration of the China-funded $200-million Gwadar International Airport, whose launch was delayed following deadly attacks across Balochistan in August.

According to a Foreign Office statement, Premier Li will call on President Asif Ali Zardari and hold meetings with parliamentary leaders and senior military leadership of the country.

The FO termed the Chinese official’s visit as “an expression of the importance attached by Pakistan and China to their ‘All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership’”.

“It will be an occasion for the two sides to reaffirm mutual support on issues of core interest; advance high-quality development of CPEC; and reinforce regular exchanges on important regional and global developments,” the statement read.

Premier Li will be accompanied by ministers and senior officials, including from the ministries of foreign affairs and commerce, the National Development and Reform Commission, and the China International Development Cooperation Agency, the FO added.

Li’s visit comes just days after the Oct 6 suicide attack near Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport which killed two Chinese nationals and injured 11 others, including another Chinese citizen.

As China sought a thorough probe into the attack, PM Shehbaz assured the Chinese government of personally overseeing the investigation into the incident.

China said on Thursday it would work with Pakistan to protect the safety and security of Chinese personnel and projects and institutions in Pakistan.

According to a Dawn report, a four-member delegation from India, 76 delegates from Russia, 15 representatives from China, a two-member team from Iran and a four-member delegation from Kyrgyzstan reached Islamabad on Sunday.

Seven delegates of SCO also arrived in the capital.

India’s foreign minister S. Jaishankar, who is expected to attend the summit, has said he would not discuss bilateral relations during his visit, which is the first such in nearly a decade.

China, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan will be represented by their prime ministers while Iran’s First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref will also attend the event.

PM Luvsannamsrain Oyun-Erdene of observer state Mongolia and Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov of special guest Turkmenistan (Special Guest) will also participate in the meeting, according to an FO statement.

Stage set for SCO

In his capacity as the current Chair of the CHG, PM Shehbaz will preside over the upcoming SCO meeting.

The Army has already been called in to provide security for the event, as well as key government buildings and the Red Zone. Rangers have already been deployed in the capital.

View this post on Instagram

The government earlier today said Pakistan was honoured to host the SCO summit, “reflecting its commitment to regional cooperation”.

It said the summit will “focus on enhancing regional cooperation, trade, and financial integrity among member states, significantly boosting Pakistan’s image and future prospects”.

“By positioning Pakistan as a trade hub for Central Asia, the summit aims to promote economic integration, a digital economy and cultural exchanges, fostering regional prosperity and stability.”

Tarar said he reviewed the preparations for a facilitation centre for foreign media covering the global summit.

“I’m glad to confirm that all arrangements are in place to provide seamless support and ensure a smooth experience for everyone during SCO,” he said in a post on X.

On the occasion, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz said the “goals of poverty eradication and economic development would be fulfilled through mutual cooperation”, PTV News reported.

CM Maryam asserted that the summit would prove to be a “game-changer” for Pakistan.

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori, in a statement, expressed the hope that the event would “open new avenues in relations with friendly countries”.

Speaking to Geo News, PPP Senator Sherry Rehman highlighted that the SCO summit was an opportunity for Pakistan to be an “important connectivity hub at a time when global trade and Middle East connections are being formed”.

“I think momentum has begun to move forward,” she said.

When asked how she thought the US would view the summit, especially with rival superpowers China and Russia attending, Rehman said in her opinion, the US does not need to be particularly worried about anything.

“I don’t think that the SCO itself, or by hosting the SCO, the US sees this as a challenge. We have relations with them, we have been their non-NATO ally, and it’s not a zero-sum game where if we have friendship with one country we must have enmity with another,” she said.

Rehman noted that the US has several of its own regional groupings, such as the Quad and Nato. She went on to acknowledge that Eurasia and Asia are coming up as future powers, particularly in terms of economic growth.

Additional input from Reuters