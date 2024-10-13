Death penalty awarded to Gujjar Khan suspect for blasphemy, cybercrime

ISLAMABAD: A spec­ial court has handed death sentence and life imprisonment to a resident of Gujjar Khan on charges of blasphemy and cybercrime.

The case highlights the intersection of blasphemy laws and cybercrime legislation in the country, as the Prevention of Electro­nic Crimes Act (Peca) is being increasingly used to deal with offences committed through digital platforms.

Judge Mohammad Afzal Majuka announced the de­c­ision after the suspect was found guilty under mul­tiple provisions of the law.

The decision of the special court, which functions under Peca, was annou­nced following an investigation conducted by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) that had initially registered the case against the suspect.

Judge Majuka found the man guilty of using electronic means to commit blasphemy, a charge punishable under both the Pakistan Penal Code and Peca.

In addition to the death sentence, the court award­­ed a seven-year impri­sonment under Section 11 of Peca, which addresses offenses related to electronic communication.

Furthermore, the convict was ordered to pay a fine of Rs700,000.

The court directed the superintendent of Adiala Jail to ensure an immediate imprisonment of the convict.

