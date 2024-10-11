PTI calls Oct 15 D-Chowk ‘massive, peaceful protest’ as govt warns none allowed to disrupt SCO moot

The PTI on Friday announced a protest for Islamabad’s D-Chowk on October 15 even as the government warned that no one would be allowed to disrupt the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Heads of Government Council (CHG) in the federal capital.

The federal government has deployed more than 10,000 police and paramilitary personnel for the security of about 900 delegates who will arrive in Islamabad for the 23rd SCO summit to be held on Oct 15 and 16.

The CHG is the second-highest forum in the SCO. The SCO meeting is being participated by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Chinese Premier Li Qiang, Iranian first vice president Reza Aref, Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and leaders from other member states. The security agencies are, therefore, determined to prevent any disruptions.

The government has deployed army troops under Article 245 of the Constitution, to bolster security measures in Islamabad from October 5 to 17. The federal government has also announced a three-day holiday in the capital starting from Oct 14 to ensure the safety and protection of delegates attending the summit.

Amid the lead-up to the important summit, the PTI’s political committee announced a “massive protest” for D-Chowk on Oct 15.

In a statement issued by the party on X, it said all organisational officials and wings from the centre to the lowest level were instructed to finalise the preparations for the D-Chowk protest.

The party cancelled all protests in the districts of Punjab to prepare for the “peaceful protest” at D-Chowk

“The mandate thief and the illegitimate rulers disgusted with the Constitution and law do not seem willing to give up cruelty and brutality.

“PTI founder Imran Khan was unjustly imprisoned in Adiala [jail] and is being subjected to a new series of brutality.

“Imran Khan’s life, health and safety have been deliberately exposed to serious threats, all his basic and human rights have been deprived,” the party said.

It alleged that the “brutal government is engaged in conspiracies to endanger the security of Imran Khan”.

The party warned that the entire nation would come out on Oct 15 for a full protest if the government did not immediately restore Imran’s basic rights and restore full access to his lawyers, doctors, family members and leaders.

The PTI also demanded the immediate release of its detained workers, officials, citizens and MPAs from across Punjab.

“The illegitimate governments of Punjab and the federal government are also demanded to immediately stop the series of illegal and immoral raids and roundups while violating the sanctity of the cloak and four walls,” it said.

The Punjab government earlier this week imposed a ban on visitors of prisoners in Adiala jail till Oct 18. The ban also applies to all types of meetings of lawyers, political personalities and family members with Imran.

The decision was taken due to security concerns.

PM reviews arrangements as govt warns disrupters

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited Islamabad to review preparations for the SCO summit.

On the occasion, the prime minister was briefed on the reception arrangements for the guests attending the SCO summit and was accompanied by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar and other key officials.

Tarar said Islamabad was made fully safe and secure to welcome the 12 heads of government for the summit.

“Those who have a mindset to conspire against the country should better stay at home as no miscreant will be allowed to disrupt the SCO conference in Islamabad,” the minister said while addressing the media.

“The announcements do not make any difference as Islamabad has been made fully safe and secure,” he said, referring to the PTI.

“It will go as planned and will elevate Pakistan’s prestige and improve its image at the international level,” the minister remarked.

Tarar said all security arrangements were finalised in Islamabad with the deployment of all law enforcement agencies.

“The whole Islamabad has been decorated which would eventually leave a positive impression of Pakistan in minds of the visiting delegations,” he noted.

“The SCO will be a great success for Pakistan and will help enhance regional cooperation with a discussion on many important topics.”