E-Paper | October 11, 2024

Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi as Pakistan prepares to host SCO summit

Tahir Naseer Published October 11, 2024 Updated October 11, 2024 03:42pm

The Punjab government on Friday imposed Section 144 in Rawalpindi district for eight days, banning public gatherings, as Pakistan prepares for the arrival of foreign dignitaries to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit scheduled to be held in Islamabad on October 15-16.

Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure is a legal provision that empowers district administrations to prohibit an assembly of four or more people in an area for a limited period. It is usually imposed to prevent potential disturbances, maintain law and order, and curb any activities that might escalate into violence.

The government has deployed more than 10,000 police and paramilitary personnel for the security of about 900 delegates who will arrive in Islamabad for the summit. The capital will also observe a three-day holiday to ensure the safety and protection of delegates.

According to a notification issued by the Punjab Home Department dated October 10 — a copy of which is available with Dawn.com — given that foreign dignitaries will arrive in the twin cities next week for the summit, it was requested to impose section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) 1898 on certain acts to maintain the law and order situation in the city.

The notification said the district administrations prohibited “all kinds of political assemblies, gatherings, sits-in, rallies, demonstrations, jalsas, protests and such like other activities” from October 10 to 17.

Pillion riding on motorcycles, aerial firing, pigeon flying, and the use of drones or laser lights have also been banned.

Separately, the Islamabad High Court also declared the starting three days of the next week (Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday) as a “closed holiday” for IHC, civil, and session courts.

The provincial government has also imposed a ban on all political assemblies in nine other districts from Oct 10 to 12 following the announcement of protests by the PTI.

The PTI had announced a schedule of protests beginning from Multan and Sahiwal on Friday. The protests have been planned in Gujranwala and Sargodha on October 12, in Dera Ghazi Khan on October 13 and in Lahore and Faisalabad on October 14.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Disaffected voices
11 Oct, 2024

Disaffected voices

A FRESH stand-off is brewing between the state, and the recently banned PTM, principally over the tribal jirga that...
Joint anti-smog steps
11 Oct, 2024

Joint anti-smog steps

CLIMATE change knows no borders. Hence, much of the world is striving to control the rapidly rising global...
Agri taxes
11 Oct, 2024

Agri taxes

IT is not a good omen that reforms are once again being delayed. According to the finance minister, a new tax regime...
Mental wellness
Updated 10 Oct, 2024

Mental wellness

On this World Mental Health Day, the message is clear: mental health at work must become a priority.
IHK poll results
10 Oct, 2024

IHK poll results

AN interesting political arrangement has emerged after polls concluded in India-held Kashmir. It appears that the...
Demonstrating intent
10 Oct, 2024

Demonstrating intent

THE finance minister appears confident about the direction his ministry is taking and seems firmly committed to...