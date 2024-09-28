Five working groups set up to expedite FBR’s revamp

ISLAMABAD: The government has constituted five working groups to expedite the finalisation of different Federal Board of Revenue reform initiatives with specific timelines in consultation with key stakeholders.

Following approval-in-principle of the FBR’s Transformation Plan, the working groups will finalise the consultation early next week and present it to the prime minister, according to an official order issued on Friday.

Over 50 tax officers and experts led by FBR Chairman Rashid Mahmood Langrial worked together to develop the FBR transformation plan over the previous 40 days, focussing on structural challenges impeding revenue growth. The plan aims to reduce the amount of cash currency in circulation to a level comparable to peers in the region.

The prime minister has already approved the plan. The latest reports of the FBR show a tax gap of Rs7 trillion under the federal taxes.

According to the order, the prime minister has constituted the five working groups to crystalise various proposals in consultation with relevant stakeholders and present an implementation roadmap with clear timelines about the indicated work streams of FBR’s transformation plan.

The working groups’ terms of reference are to review and finalise specific operational plans for all proposed interventions in the FBR transformation plan and suggest improvements wherever deemed appropriate.

