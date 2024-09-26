E-Paper | September 26, 2024

‘We feel their pain’: Gazans stunned by Israeli strikes on Lebanon

AFP Published September 26, 2024 Updated September 26, 2024 10:27am

A Palestinian man approaches an Israeli vehicle to hit it with his shoe during an Israeli raid in Jenin, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, on Wednesday.—Reuters
A Palestinian man approaches an Israeli vehicle to hit it with his shoe during an Israeli raid in Jenin, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, on Wednesday.—Reuters

GAZA STRIP: As Israeli bombs flattened buildings and sent smoke billowing skywards over Lebanon this week, Gazans looked on with both empathy and fear over how the widening conflict might affect them.

Israel carried out a third day of air strikes against Lebanon on Wednesday. In a dramatic escalation after nearly a year of cross-border violence, Israeli air raids on Monday killed at least 558 people in Lebanon in the country’s deadliest day since the 1975-1990 civil war.

Chadi Nawfal, a 24-year-old resident of Gaza City who said he lost his home in an Israeli strike, said on Wednesday that footage from Lebanon was hard to watch. “The bloody scenes from Lebanon that we see on our television screens are very harsh images,” he said. “We people in the Gaza Strip are the only ones who can currently feel the pain that the Lebanese people are experiencing.”

Israeli focus moves north

Another strike on the Lebanese capital on Tuesday killed Hezbollah rocket forces commander Ibrahim Kobeissi. Taken together, Israel’s onslaught confirmed its Defence Minister Yoav Gallant’s claim a week ago that the war’s “centre of gravity” was moving northward.

Displaced residents say ‘war in Lebanon means less global attention towards the crisis in Gaza’

Hezbollah fire has displaced tens of thousands of Israelis, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government has said it is determined to return them to their homes along the border with Lebanon. Ayman al Amreiti, another displaced resident of Gaza City, said he was worried the fighting in Lebanon would mean the ongoing conflict in Gaza gets less global attention.

“The military weight is now shifting to Lebanon, so even the media attention on the Gaza Strip has become secondary,” the 42-year-old said. “This encourages the appetite of the occupation (Israel) to commit more crimes.” Israel’s retaliatory military offensive has killed at least 41,495 people in Gaza, mostly civilians, according to figures provided by the Hamas-run territory’s health ministry. The United Nations has described the figures as reliable.

‘The victims are the people’

There are obvious differences in time-frame and scale, but Umm Munzir Naim, 52, said she could not help but see similarities between the fighting in Lebanon and in Gaza.

“The war against Lebanon and Hezbollah is a war like in Gaza. The victims are the people,” she said.“The small, the big, the properties, everything is targeted — humans, trees… they say it’s against Hamas and Hezbollah, but on the ground it’s people who die.”

Amreiti said he hoped the fighting would end soon in both places, and that their fates could even be linked given Hezbollah’s past pledges to stop fighting once a Gaza ceasefire comes about. “The outcome, the hope is that any settlement with Hezbollah will also involve Gaza,” he said. “Right now, that is the hope that the children of the Palestinian people are turning to.”

Published in Dawn, September 26th, 2024

Gaza invasion
World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Taxation plan
Updated 26 Sep, 2024

Taxation plan

AT first glance, the new FBR ‘transformation plan’, which aims to broaden the tax net, scrap the category of...
XDR typhoid risk
26 Sep, 2024

XDR typhoid risk

THE combination of poor sanitation, contaminated water and the indiscriminate administration of antibiotics by...
MDCAT chaos
26 Sep, 2024

MDCAT chaos

THE MDCAT has yet again found itself embroiled in controversy. Allegations of paper leaks, cheating, and widespread...
Point of no return?
Updated 25 Sep, 2024

Point of no return?

It is CJP's responsibility to ensure his institution's respect as the govt has made it clear it will not implement the reserved seats verdict.
War on Lebanon
25 Sep, 2024

War on Lebanon

Israel has lit a fire that can consume the entire region, as hopes for a Gaza ceasefire grow dimmer by the day.
Rape scars
25 Sep, 2024

Rape scars

We are at the threshold of a rape crisis and the reason for it is our flimsy response; it aborts justice by perpetuating stigmatisation and victim-blaming.