Whatsapp, Instagram users in Pakistan report outages: Downdetector

Whatsapp and Instagram users in Pakistan reported outages on Saturday, while interruptions in internet services provided by Zong and PTCL were also reported, according to outage tracking website DownDetector.

Instagram users today reported a maximum of 86 outages in one hour, with WhatsApp users reporting problems since 10:45am, particularly with sending voice notes, DownDetector said, adding that network providers Zong and PTCL have also reported outages since this morning.

A chart showing the number of Instagram outages on September 21. — DownDetector
Dawn.com correspondents in Karachi and Lahore also reported problems with internet service on mobile phones.

A chart showing the number of WhatsApp outages on September 21. — Downdetector
The Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA) has yet to comment on the reported outages.

However, in August, the PTA said that internet services across the country are expected to remain slow till “early October”, since the submarine cable responsible for the disruptions would likely be repaired by then.

“The ongoing internet slowdown across the country is mainly due to [a] fault in two (SMW4, AAE-1) of the seven international submarine cables connecting Pakistan internationally,” the PTA had said

“It is updated that [the] fault in SMW-4 submarine cable is likely to be repaired by early October 2024,” the telecom authority had added. “Submarine cable AAE-1 has been repaired which may improve internet experience.”

