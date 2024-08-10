E-Paper | August 10, 2024

Internet users face difficulties in accessing some social media sites

Jamal Shahid Published August 10, 2024 Updated August 10, 2024 12:31pm

ISLAMABAD: Widespread internet outages on Friday caused disruptions across multiple cities and left social media users grappling with connectivity issues.

Some users speculated that the disruptions were the result of a firewall being installed by the government to monitor and keep check on users. The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) denied that the issue was caused by the firewall.

A senior official in the PTA said that the outages had triggered queries but they are yet to receive complaints. The cause of the internet slowdown remains unclear with no official communication from PTA, who claim that their systems are working. Users are anxiously awaiting updates and a resolution.

Major online platforms such as Facebook and WhatsApp seemed to have been hit hard, with users reporting slowdowns and difficulties in accessing messaging and social media applications.

“Millions of people who depend on these platforms for communication, business and daily tasks have expressed frustration over the interruptions,” said an internet service provider (ISP). The ISP also complained of users facing continuous disruptions in services since last week.

WhatsApp had been somewhat unusable with users complaining of difficulties in uploading and downloading content.

“Many users had complained of being unable to send or receive messages, or download media through the application,” the ISP said.

Other social media platforms such as Facebook were also affected, with reports of slow loading times and difficulties in uploading content.

“The situation underscored the deep reliance on digital communication in the country, highlighting how crucial stable internet services were in connecting people and supporting daily life in an increasingly digital world,” said a user who has an online business.

Published in Dawn, August 10th, 2024

