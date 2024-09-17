On Eid-i-Miladun Nabi, national leaders urge justice, tolerance to solve prevailing issues

As Eid-i-Miladun Nabi was being celebrated with religious zeal and fervour across the country on Tuesday, political leaders urged the nation to follow Holy Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) teachings of unity and tolerance.

The day — declared a public holiday — dawned with a 31-gun salute in Islamabad and 21-gun salutes in all provincial capitals, state-run Radio Pakistan stated.

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif extended their heartfelt congratulations to the country on the occasion of Eid-i-Miladun Nabi, Radio Pakistan reported.

Both leaders urged the public to follow the Holy Prophet’s teachings as a “guiding light to overcome prevailing challenges”.

President Zardari stressed the need to spread the message of love and compassion for humanity taught by the Holy Prophet.

He highlighted that the Holy Prophet established a just society where every individual, regardless of their wealth or social status, could live with dignity, the Associated Press of Pakistan reported.

President Zardari emphasised that Holy Prophet’s teachings encouraged his followers to speak out against oppression and support the marginalised as an integral part of their faith.

“Today, as the world faces division and oppression, it’s imperative to spread the message of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), which embodies love, tolerance, and human rights.

“He treated all individuals, regardless of their faith, with respect and dignity. Embracing this spirit, we must promote global brotherhood, justice, and love,” President Zardari remarked.

In his message, PM Shehbaz said the blessed life, noble character, and exemplary conduct of the Holy Prophet served as a beacon of light for entire humanity.

The premier also highlighted that the nation should also remember “our oppressed brothers and sisters in Palestine and [occupied] Kashmir, who are facing tyranny and oppression”.

“Every word and deed of the Prophet (PBUH) is a manifestation of how human beings could achieve prosperity by upholding the universal principles of love, tolerance, and justice,” PM Shehbaz said.

He further said the Holy Prophet “instilled in his followers the values of unity, love, and brotherhood, which are the principles that can make us overcome our social and economic challenges”.

The premier emphasised upon supporting the vulnerable, prioritising those struggling with poverty and hunger, and adopting a habit of helping others, APP said.

“Let us commit on this occasion to set aside our differences and work together for the progress and prosperity of our beloved,” the prime minister was quoted as saying.

While special prayers were offered after the Fajr prayer for the unity of the Muslim Ummah and Pakistan’s prosperity, the day’s main feature would be the National Seerat Conference in Islamabad.

Organised by Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, the conference was set to begin at 9am and is being broadcast live by Radio Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Milad processions would be held in all cities today, where ulema will stress adherence to the teachings and Sunnah of the Holy Prophet, Radio Pakistan said.

It added that Milad gatherings would also be organised in all small and major cities. Streets, roads, buildings, mosques, and houses across the country have been decorated with colourful lights to mark the auspicious occasion, the report said.

Dar stresses education reforms based on religious teachings

On the occasion, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar emphasised the need for formulating Pakistan’s education system in the light of the Holy Prophet’s teachings, Radio Pakistan reported.

Deputy PM Ishaq Dar speaks at a conference in Islamabad on Sept 17, 2024. — DawnNewsTV

Addressing the National Seerat Conference, Dar highlighted the need for a coordinated education system that provides both religious and worldly education.

The deputy PM asked the religious affairs ministry to furnish comprehensive recommendations in this regard after engagement with the education ministry and religious scholars.

Expressing concerns over the “moral decline observed on social media”, Dar emphasised that education should prioritise character development and strong ethical values.

Radio Pakistan quoted him as stressing the need to provide modern scientific knowledge to the youth so that Pakistan could compete with the developed world.

Minister for Religious Affairs Chaudhry Salik Hussain said that the Holy Prophet was not only a spiritual leader but also a great teacher. He said by following the teachings of the last Prophet, a well-balanced and educated society can be established.

Planned processions

In Sindh, a ban on pillion riding has been placed. Officials have hinted at the possibility of suspending internet connections and cell phone services today, particularly in the areas along the routes of the main processions.

Karachi police said two central processions would be taken out in the city — first from Tower to Aram Bagh and second from New Memon Masjid in Boulton Market to Nishtar Park.

Karachi Additional Inspector General Javed Alam Odho, in statement, issued directives for bomb disposal squads to be positioned at the procession routes and gathering venues.

“Houses, shops and buildings near the venue of the main procession, the routes and locations of other gatherings are to be surveyed,” he ordered. Odho also said that clerics and prominent religious figures should be kept in contact.

South District Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Syed Asad Raza told Dawn.com that the routes leading to M.A. Jinnah Road have been sealed with containers with a total of 532 of them placed across the city.

DIG Raza detailed that the South Zone Police has deployed 4,716 police officers, 51 lady staff, 15 senior superintendents of police (SSPs), and 27 deputy superintendents of police (DSPs).

Providing Dawn.com with a detailed breakdown of the deployment, the official said 339 personnel were placed at various routes, 90 at rooftops and 28 at plots across the South Zone.

He highlighted that snipers of Sindh Police’s Special Security Unit have been stationed across the area while one counter-assault team each has been positioned at Kharadar and Mama Parsi.

The DIG said that police have set up control rooms at various places to ensure the security of processions, adding that the main procession will be monitored from a special room established in his office.

“The entrances and exits of the main processions have been completely sealed, and a police force has been deployed,” DIG Raza told Dawn.com.

Meanwhile, Malir SSP Kashif Abbasi said in a statement that more than 2,000 police personnel have been stationed across the district to provide security at more than 50 locations.

He added that a control room has been established in the Malir Police’s office where teams would monitor the security situation via CCTVs. Echoing the arrangements made by the South Zone Police, SSP Abbasi said all entry and exit points of the processions had been sealed off.

For processions in Islamabad, the capital police have also chalked out a security plan and deployed over 2,000 officials.

The main procession in the city would be cordoned off through deployment. The procession would start from G-7 Jamia Masjid Al Raza and culminate near the shrine of Hazrat Sakhi Mahmud at Aabpara market after passing through its designated route.

In Rawalpindi, the main procession of Eid Miladun Nabi was to depart from the Markazi Jamia Masjid Raja Bazaar at 10am and be later joined by other rallies from different areas.

The procession — after passing through its traditional route from Jamia Masjid Road, Kohati Bazaar, Benazir Bhutto Road, Iqbal Road, Fawara Chowk, Raja Bazaar, and Dingi Kohi — will culminate at Markazi Jamia Mosque at night.

Heavy deployment is to be seen across Punjab, where some 55,000 personnel have been deployed to provide security to 1,581 gatherings along with 2,467 processions and rallies.

In Lahore alone, more than 10,000 officers, personnel, and volunteers have been placed on security duty as 255 processions and 225 Milad gatherings are set to take place.

In Quetta, where police and other law enforcement agencies have taken tight security measures, a procession was set to commence from Saryab Road and culminate at Jamiat Roy Road after marching through its conventional routes, Radio Pakistan said.