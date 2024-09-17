E-Paper | September 18, 2024

Apricot festival held in GB’s Shigar

Jamil Nagri Published September 17, 2024 Updated September 18, 2024 08:48am

GILGIT: To promote local products and provide opportunities for farmers and entrepreneurs to promote organic products for the international market, Apricot Festival was organised in the Shigar district of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), on Monday.

GB Governor Syed Mehdi Shah, Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) chairperson Senator Rubina Khalid, GB minister Raja Azam Khan, several foreign and local tourists, farmers, entrepreneurs and officials attended the event.

During her visit to the stalls of various species of apricot, apricot oil and byproducts, other local fruit, organic food, herbs and handicrafts, the BISP chairperson expressed her interest to arrange training for women farmers, with the collaboration of GB’s food, agriculture and livestock departments.

“This partnership will bring a revolutionary transformation at the grassroots level by maximising agricultural productivity, combating poverty and empowering rural women,” she said.

She said the festival was a vibrant celebration of the region’s rich agricultural heritage, featuring an array of locally produced fruits, herbs and artisanal goods.

Shigar Deputy Commissioner Waliullah Falahi said Shigar district has the potential of various organic fruits and indigenous products. He said cold storage was essential in the area to preserve apricot and other fruits to access other countries.

Minister Raja Azam said the event provided opportunities for local entrepreneurs and farmers to connect and boost their businesses. He said the apricot festival has been organised in the district since the last five years.

Governor Shah said this event provides opportunities for locals to sell their products in international markets and become aware of modern agricultural methods.

Published in Dawn, September 17th, 2024

