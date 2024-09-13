PTI lawmakers narrate ordeal after three days in custody

• PTI legislators meet speaker to express their gratitude; Ayaz Sadiq disheartened by allegations, says he feels ‘useless’ as custodian of house

• Fazl hints at support for govt’s ‘Constitutional Package’, seeks role of parliament in judges’ appointment

ISLAMABAD: PTI lawmakers who were whisked away from parliament in the dead of the night earlier this week, narrated their ordeal in the National Assembly on Thursday, highlighting the treatment meted out to them in custody as they expressed gratitude to the speaker for issuing their production orders.

The PTI men were arrested from parliament earlier this week by plainclothesmen and later handed over to the police in connection with cases registered against them at the Sangjani police station for violating the NOC for a public gathering, and allegedly threatening the police officials.

Subsequently, their production orders were issued by National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq on Wednesday and they managed to attend Thursday’s session. PTI leaders Sher Afzal Marwat, Zain Qureshi, and Amir Dogar apprised the house about what happened to them during their three days in custody.

Before the NA session, the PTI lawmakers held a meeting with the speaker and expressed gratitude for issuing production orders for the lawmakers. Sher Afzal Marwat said he will remember the role of the speaker.

A source told Dawn that during the three-day detention, Ayaz Sadiq constantly remained in touch with the police for the safekeeping of detained MNAs and sent meals for them to the CIA centre.

During the meeting, the speaker expressed displeasure over some of the statements of other PTI leaders, including Salman Akram Raja, who alleged that PTI MNAs were arrested with the consent of the speaker.

Days in custody

Speaking on the floor, firebrand PTI leader Sher Afzal Marwat claimed Islamabad DIG Operations, who had covered his face with a mask but he managed to recognise the officer, pointed his 9mm gun at him threatening him with dire consequences.

He said similar treatment had been given to Khawaja Asif, Saad Rafiq and Rana Sanaullah of the PML-N by the masked men which he had condemned.

PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub said all lines were crossed on Tuesday to humiliate parliament. He said the PTI leaders were ready to conclude the public meeting in Sangjani on time but all the roads leading to the venue of the event were barricaded and the PTI workers reached there a bit late for that reason.

He said police had marred the peaceful atmosphere of the public meeting, not the PTI supporters. “Next day cases were registered against us,” he added.

Former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaisar said the worst kind of excesses were being committed against the PTI leaders and demanded the withdrawal of cases against PTI founder Imran Khan and other party leaders.

The visibly perturbed speaker said he felt “useless” in the current scenario.

“Such an impression is being given that all happened with my consent. Because of your statements, I feel I am the one responsible [for the arrests]. Now, I have to think in my chamber about whether I should stay or leave,” the speaker said while presiding over the house.

Fazl hints at support for govt ‘package’

On the other hand, JUI-F Maulana Fazlur Rehman hinted at relief to some extent to the government regarding the passage of a controversial constitutional package regarding judges of the Supreme Court.

He said the Chief Justice of Pakistan should be appointed by the parliamentary panel or judicial council, endorsing a clause of the 18th Amendment.

Mr Rehman said the act of extending the tenures of the army officers or the civil servants was wrong.

He, however, said the government should take the opposition into confidence for any legislation, adding that not only seniority but the capability of the judge must be considered.

The desired legislation for the three-year tenure of the CJP needs 224 votes in the National Assembly for its passage and the ruling coalition is short of 12 votes. The government requires the JUI-F support and three to four other opposition members for the constitutional package.

Special Committee

Earlier, a maiden meeting of the Special Committee of the National Assembly unanimously elected MNA Syed Khursheed Shah as the chairman of the committee.

However, in the first meeting of the committee, formed on the proposal of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari under the Charter of Parliament, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif walked out in protest against what he called “non-cooperation” of PTI members.

“We are being blackmailed by the PTI. The PTI is reaping what it had sown during its four-year tenure,” he added.

Sahibzada Hamid Raza, the president of the Sunni Ittehad Council proposed the name of Syed Khursheed Shah as the chairman of the committee.

Published in Dawn, September 13th, 2024