Islamabad airport screening called into question after fifth mpox case

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa health minister expressed concerns over the effectiveness of the screening mechanisms in place at Islamabad airport, as the province confirmed its fifth mpox case on Wednesday.

The patient was a 33-year-old labourer who landed at the Islamabad airport on Sept 7, but was not spotted during the screening process, despite having symptoms, KP Health Minister Syed Qasim Ali Shah said.

“We urge the federal government to strengthen monitoring to save the population from being infected with the zoonotic infection,” the minister said.

In a video message released to media after the confirmation of the disease in a person belonging to Dir district, the minister said it was a matter of immense concern that people were not screened at the federal capital and this attitude could pose threats to the population.

Patient quarantined at his Dir residence; KP health minister asks Centre to fix gaps in screening

The patient having skin lesion, fatigue, headache and rashes visited the Khyber Teaching Hospital, Peshawar, a day after his arrival. He was advised some tests by chairman of the dermatology department, Dr Mehran Khan. He was quarantined when mpox was confirmed by the public health reference lab.

The same dermatologist had suspected the first case of mpox in the province, which was confirmed on Aug 13.

The new case has raised serious concern over the screening process at the Islamabad airport, prompting the minister to call for corrective steps to protect public health.

While lamenting lack of adequate surveillance at the Islamabad airport, the minister said, “It is alarming that a patient with mpox left the country’s largest airport unchecked. How many such cases would have slipped and continue to escape screening on a daily basis and travelling to different parts of the country?

“How can the federal authorities be so negligent in the face of such a major outbreak?”

Minister Shah reminded the federal government that due to stringent surveillance and screening measures in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, no mpox case had gone undetected in the province.

The patient, who travelled from Islamabad, was diagnosed the next day, due to the province’s proactive approach, he added.

According to him, the federal government should take responsibility and implement a robust screening system at Islamabad airport to prevent the spread of the virus.

He elaborated that over 66,000 people had been screened at the Bacha Khan International Airport, Peshawar, and Pak-Afghan border at Torkham.

Out of the 17 suspected cases, five have been confirmed so far, he added.

The latest patient has been quarantined at home in Lower Dir, where he is under the surveillance with the supervision of district health officer, he said.

The minister assured that the patient had not met any relatives since arriving in Pakistan and had only been in contact with fellow passengers during the flight.

The patient’s condition is improving, and his family has been educated about preventing the spread of infection.

Speaking to Dawn, KP public health director Dr Irshad Roghani said surveillance system had further been strengthened and screening would continue in view of the threats posed by detection of cases in the province.

The official said they were also in touch with the airport staff to ensure that those coming into contact with the positive patients are screened and tested if required. He explained they were screening close relatives and contacts of those patients to ensure that the disease was not spread to the rest of the population.

“We have established isolation ward in Services Hospital, where patients were kept as part of protocol. The four [mpox] patients have already been allowed to go home after their tests emerged negative,” he said.

Published in Dawn, September 12th, 2024