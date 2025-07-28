E-Paper | July 28, 2025

German consulate in Karachi suspends services to non-EU citizens

Dawn.com Published July 28, 2025 Updated July 28, 2025 07:48pm

The German Consulate General in Karachi on Monday announced on social media that it will be closed for services to non-EU citizens “until further notice”.

According to the announcement, all services for non-EU citizens have been suspended, including visa appointments.

“All confirmed visa appointments for non-EU citizens for an undisclosed time are cancelled and will not be rescheduled,” the notice read. “Applicants will need to register again via our appointment system.”

A similar notice has been published on the consulate’s website.

The German Embassy in Islamabad has not issued a similar notice. Dawn.com has reached out to the embassy for comment.

Last month, United States consulates in Karachi and Lahore requested that all applicants for F, M or J nonimmigrant visas make their social media accounts public for vetting, after similar instructions were issued by the US Embassy in New Delhi.

