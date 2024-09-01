E-Paper | September 01, 2024

Fourth case of mpox virus confirmed in KP: health official

Taiba Khan Published September 1, 2024 Updated September 1, 2024 12:58pm

Pakistan’s fourth case of the mpox virus has been confirmed in Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Public Health Director Dr Irshad Ali Roghani said on Sunday.

Earlier this month, the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the recent outbreak of the disease as a public health emergency of international concern after the new variant of the virus, Clade 1b, was identified.

The Clade 1b variant has triggered global concern due to the ease with which it spreads through routine close contact.

However, the mpox outbreak is not another Covid-19, the WHO has said, because much is already known about the virus and the means to control it.

“The medical team at Peshawar Airport transferred the patient to the Police and Services Hospital (PSH) after they showed symptoms during the screening,” Roghani said.

“The rapid response team took samples from the patient’s wound in the hospital and sent it to the laboratory”.

The Public Health Reference Laboratory confirmed mpox in the patient, he explained, adding that the patient was in a “stable condition” and was undergoing treatment“ at the hospital.

The doctor confirmed that the patient belonged to the Peshawar district — with this being the fourth confirmed case of mpox in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“No local cases have been reported so far,” he stated, adding that the province’s health department had “created an integrated surveillance and response system for mpox”.

The health ministry had clarified earlier that the first mpox case detected in Pakistan was of the clade 2 variety. A second case of mpox was confirmed last week, with the patient also detected at the Peshawar airport.

The third case was confirmed on Saturday after medical personnel at Bacha Khan International Airport identified two travellers displaying symptoms of the mpox virus.

The WHO sounded its highest level of alert over the outbreak in Africa after cases in the Democratic Republic of Congo spread to nearby countries. There have been 27,000 cases and more than 1,100 deaths, mainly among children, in DRC since the current outbreak began in January 2023.

One case each of the clade 1b variant has been confirmed in Sweden and Thailand so far — the first signs of its spread outside the continent. However, the WHO has not urged any travel restrictions to curb the spread of mpox.

The disease presents with flu-like symptoms and pus-filled lesions. It is usually mild but can kill, and children, pregnant women, and people with weakened immune systems are at higher risk of complications.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Perilous passages out of Pakistan

Perilous passages out of Pakistan

It is estimated that between 80,000 to 100,000 Pakistanis try to escape the country in search for better economic opportunities abroad each year.

Opinion

Editorial

In demand
Updated 01 Sep, 2024

In demand

It is hoped that JUI-F will not become part of any scheme to amend the Constitution till the question of reserved seats is resolved by the Supreme Court.
Economic pessimism
01 Sep, 2024

Economic pessimism

A RECENT survey reckons that widespread pessimism and gloom prevail among Pakistanis, as economic hardships continue...
Malnutrition epidemic
01 Sep, 2024

Malnutrition epidemic

MALNUTRITION has been a primary factor in Pakistan’s disease burden for many years. Recently, the Women’s...
PM in Balochistan
Updated 31 Aug, 2024

PM in Balochistan

There must be genuine political engagement with Balochistan’s people, and the democratic process should be allowed to evolve without "management".
Invite to Modi
Updated 31 Aug, 2024

Invite to Modi

The ball is, for now, in Modi’s court. Perhaps it is time for him to try something different than demonising Pakistan for his constituencies.
Parallel force?
31 Aug, 2024

Parallel force?

THE proposed creation of a new parallel, uniformed, and armed force in Punjab with vast powers to intrude into the...